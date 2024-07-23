Park Madison Partners Promotes Jonathan Anthony to Partner

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Madison Partners , a New York-based capital solutions and advisory firm for private real estate investments, today announced that it has promoted Jonathan Anthony to Partner. Mr. Anthony will continue to work on the distribution of Park Madison’s investment products to global institutional investors, while also assuming additional responsibilities in the firm’s management and strategic planning.



“Jon has been a key player in Park Madison’s continued success as a leading real estate private placement firm,” said Nancy Lashine, Managing Partner and Founder. “He has formed deep relationships within the institutional investor community due to his thoughtful approach and solutions-oriented mindset. We are excited to officially welcome him into the partnership as an equity owner of the firm.”

Mr. Anthony has over 15 years of experience in real estate investment management and capital raising. Prior to joining Park Madison Partners, Mr. Anthony was a Senior Director at USAA Real Estate and Square Mile Capital where he was responsible for the development and management of relationships with institutional investors and consultants. Prior to joining USAA Real Estate and Square Mile Capital, Mr. Anthony spent nearly five years at MetLife Investment Management as part of the initial team that built out the third-party investment management platform and managed relationships with institutional investors and consultants. Prior to MetLife, Mr. Anthony worked at PGIM Real Estate for nearly six years across real estate equity and debt strategies.

“Jon joined the firm as the institutional real estate fundraising market was entering its most challenging period in at least a decade,” said Rob Kohn, Partner. “His ability to raise capital and deliver results for our clients in this environment is a testament to his strong rapport within the institutional investor community.”

Mr. Anthony’s promotion comes on the heels of several final close announcements from Park Madison Partners and its clients, including $950 million for NB Partners Fund IV , $925 million for Alterra IOS Venture III , and $977 million for Davis Investment Ventures Fund V . The firm has also been active in GP-led secondaries, recapitalizations, and continuation vehicles, most recently closing a $300 million multifamily venture for White Oak Partners and a $300 million RV storage venture for Macritchie Group .

About Park Madison Partners

Park Madison Partners, LLC is a boutique New York-based capital solutions firm for private real estate investments. Since its formation in 2006, Park Madison has advised on over $28 billion in private capital placements for its real estate clients in a range of vehicles including closed-end funds, open-end funds, separate accounts, programmatic joint ventures, recapitalizations, and structured portfolios.

Park Madison Partners was founded to provide clients with capital solutions and strategic consulting services with a high degree of customization, integrity and accountability. Our team comprises professionals with backgrounds across the buy-side and sell-side and we leverage this experience to provide a thoughtful approach to global real estate capital markets.

