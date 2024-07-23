Vacation Rentals Market Worth Over $246 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Use of AI and Machine Learning for Dynamic Pricing Drives Revenue Optimization

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacation Rentals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the vacation rentals market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing consumer preference for personalized and unique travel experiences that vacation rentals can offer. Technological advancements, including the development of sophisticated booking platforms and mobile apps, have made it easier for travelers to find, book, and manage vacation rentals. The rising popularity of the sharing economy and peer-to-peer services has also contributed to the growth, as more property owners are willing to rent out their homes or investment properties to travelers.

Economic factors, such as the search for more cost-effective accommodation options, especially among families and groups, further bolster the market. Additionally, the ongoing trends of remote work and digital nomadism have expanded the market beyond traditional vacationers to include professionals seeking temporary living arrangements in different locales. These factors collectively ensure that the vacation rental market will continue to expand, reflecting broader shifts in travel behavior and the increasing integration of technology in the hospitality industry.





