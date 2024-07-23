Xylo Technologies: Charging Robotics Lands Commercial Order for EV Wireless Charging Systems in Automatic Car Parks

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xylo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: XYLO) (“Xylo”, and the “Company”), a technology-based company engaged in advanced innovative technologies, announced today that Charging Robotics, Inc. (OTC: CHEV) (“Charging Robotics”), an innovator of wireless charging solutions held 67% by Xylo, received its first commercial order for the deployment of its wireless charging system designed for automatic parking facilities. This order comes from Parking Design Ltd. (“Parking Design”), a leading innovator in developing and designing parking solutions. This collaboration, announced on June 27, 2024, marks important progress in the evolution of automated parking and electric vehicle (EV) charging technologies.

The purchase order is for an initial batch of 12 systems, capable of wireless charging. The system enables several EVs to be charged at the same time, significantly improving the efficiency and convenience of automatic parking facilities.

The order is scheduled to be fulfilled throughout 2025, ensuring that the systems are fully operational and integrated into Parking Design’s facilities within the year.

Charging Robotics' system leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to efficiently manage EV charging in automatic parking facilities. This technology addresses the increasing demand for electricity by prioritizing and optimizing the charging sequence for EVs based on various parameters, such as planned departure time, vehicle type, and individual driving habits.

Charging Robotics recently installed its wireless charging system under a pilot project in an automatic parking facility in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Parking Design specializes in innovative parking solutions, providing comprehensive designs that maximize space efficiency and improve user convenience. This collaboration with Charging Robotics is set to revolutionize how EVs are managed and charged within automated parking environments, ensuring sustainability and operational excellence.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Charging Robotics’ stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including automatic car parks where the company’s system enables EVs to charge in places where drivers cannot connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com

About Xylo

Based in Israel, Xylo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: XYLO) is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Xylo’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include the ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics, Inc. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Other affiliations of the Company include Parazero Technologies Ltd., Zig Miami 54 LLC.

Xylo is traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Xylo’s advanced technologies, please visit https://ir.xylotech.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Xylo’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Xylo could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Xylo uses forward looking statement when describing the potential of Charging Robotics and Parking Designs’ collaboration to impact the automatic parking market.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Xylo undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Xylo is not responsible for the contents on third-party websites.

Company Contact:

Tali Dinar

Chief Financial Officer

ir@medigus.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations,

michal@efraty.com

