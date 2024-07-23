SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating IBRX, AGL, XPOF and AKRO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of ImmunityBio, Inc., agilon health, inc., Xponential Fitness, Inc., and Akero Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Accused of Misleading Investors

On June 20, 2024, Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against ImmunityBio, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of agilon health, inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating agilon health regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Xponential Fitness regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Akero Therapeutics regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101