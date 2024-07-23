Black Kite Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

BOSTON, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced that it has successfully achieved Systems and Organizational Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. This achievement highlights Black Kite’s commitment to maintaining the industry’s most stringent compliance standards for data security and protection.



SOC 2 focuses on a service organization’s internal controls designed to meet its service commitments and system requirements based on the security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity and privacy criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). In successfully achieving compliance, Black Kite is providing validation to its customers that it not only meets industry standards, but its business process, information technology and risk management controls are properly designed and operating as intended to prevent security threats and breaches.

"Customer trust and transparency is a core part of our values at Black Kite. We believe establishing credibility and trust requires true validation and we are making the greatest efforts to meet and exceed industry standards,” said Bob Maley, CSO at Black Kite. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as a proof point that we are doing everything we can to help protect our customers’ sensitive data from security incidents. This is a key part of earning their trust and being great partners.”

Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP performed the audit, which included a thorough review of Black Kite’s internal controls, policies, and processes for third-party risk management. It also reviewed processes relating to risk management and vendor due diligence, as well as the company’s entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations, to ensure successful compliance.

About Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP

Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (“DDS”) is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. Over the past decade, DDS has built a team of auditors dedicated to understanding the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria and how properly applying best practices to comply with this set of criteria results in mitigation of risk as it relates to protecting sensitive data. DDS understands that a SOC 2 examination can be initially intimidating. As such, DDS has worked tirelessly on finding ways to streamline the examination process to be as minimally invasive as possible on company resources. This allows the management teams of their clients to stay focused on growing their businesses! To learn more about DDS and their SOC services, please contact Daniel Garigen, CPA at dgarigen@darata.com and visit their website at www.darata.com .

About Black Kite

Black Kite gives companies a comprehensive, real-time view into cyber ecosystem risk so they can make informed risk decisions and improve business resilience while continuously monitoring more vendors, partners, and suppliers in an ever-changing digital landscape.

Through an automated process, and a combination of threat, business and risk information, Black Kite provides cyber risk intelligence that goes beyond a simple risk score or rating.

Black Kite serves more than 2,000 customers in a wide range of industries and has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers .

