AIRO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND KERNEL GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCE EFFECTIVENESS OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TRIPLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AND $1.1B IN EVTOL ORDERS AS PORTFOLIO TAKES OFF

Farnborough Airshow, UK and AirVenture, Oshkosh, WI, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (“AIRO”) a global mid-market aerospace and defense company, and Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRNLU, KRNL, KRNLW) (“Kernel”), are pleased to announce that the proxy/registration statement on Form S-4 filed by AIRO Group, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with AIRO and Kernel’s business combination (the “Transaction”) was declared effective by the SEC on July 9, 2024, paving the path toward public listing on Nasdaq.



AIRO closed its 2023 books with triple-digit revenue growth over the same period a year earlier. The company’s revenue totaled over $43M in 2023, reflecting a substantial growth of 153% compared to the preceding year.

AIRO’s Electric Air Mobility division pushed into 2024 with considerable momentum, with orders for the company brand, Jaunt Journey, eVTOL totaling over $1.1B from notable operators such as BLADE India, Redwings, Flapper, MintAir, and more, as well as strong supplier partnerships that bolster the Journey’s certification efforts with Transport Canada. “With the SEC’s clearance we’ve set in motion the next phase of AIRO’s Electric Air Mobility division, the continued development, certification and distribution of the Jaunt Journey, its military, cargo and hybrid variants, and the infrastructure necessary to put quiet, safe, reliable eVTOL transportation firmly into the global market,” said Jaunt Air Mobility CEO / AIRO Group SVP and General Manager, Electric Air Mobility Division, Martin Peryea.

The Uncrewed Air Systems division saw unprecedented revenue growth of 637%, attaining nearly $28M in revenues during 2023, due in large part to its military drone equipment and services sales. According to AIRO’s CEO, Joe Burns, “The growth we’ve seen over the past year is merely the beginning - we expect to further accelerate and continue ramping up production capacity through 2024 and beyond. The demand for our systems is on a global ascent, serving as true force multipliers in challenging operational landscapes. Our passionate team is committed to Making the World Better from Above – safer, more secure, more accessible, and greener.”

“The strength of this company is its diversified portfolio of products and services,” said AIRO Chairman, Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria. “Being cleared to go effective by the SEC is a big step for AIRO as we bring an ecosystem of aerospace and defense solutions to the markets where they’re needed most. Whether it’s drones and training programs for military and civilian missions, or the partnerships we’re forging with other industry leading companies, the team is committed to growing AIRO into what’s been missing from the marketplace - a publicly traded mid-market global company that’s nimble, diversified and committed to its clients, shareholders, and employees.”

“Kernel and AIRO have forged an important alliance, bringing the investment prowess of Kernel and the momentum of AIRO’s portfolio into the upcoming merger. The timing is amazing for the closing of the business combination.” said Kernel Chairman and CEO, Suren Ajjarapu. “AIRO’s sizeable backlog and triple-digit growth makes us very optimistic about our future together.”

For more detailed information, please see AIRO Group’s latest publicly filed presentation: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1832950/000149315224021648/ex99-1.htm

About AIRO

AIRO is a mid-market aerospace and defense company with offices in the US, Canada and the EU, focused on advanced aerospace and defense technology convergence. AIRO provides innovative, industry-leading products and services through the strength of its four synergistic divisions: Advanced Avionics, Electric Air Mobility, Uncrewed Air Systems, and Training. Well-known AIRO company brands include Jaunt Air Mobility, Sky-Watch, Aspen Avionics, and Coastal Defense. To learn more, visit: www.theairogroup.com

About Kernel (KRNL)

Kernel is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the Commerce Enablement, Logistics Technologies, Marketplaces and Services space. The team is composed of seasoned executives with a unique combination of experiences in wholesale and retail, logistics, distribution, technology development and transformation. To learn more, visit: www.kernelspac.com

Media and investor contact: media@theairogroup.com / IR@theairogroup.com for Dan Johnson, AIRO, and Joe Burns, AIRO.

