Wyebot Launches Agent Software Through Integration with Intel® Connectivity Analytics to Support the Mobile Workforce

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot , the industry leader in AI-driven network automation solutions, today announced the launch of its DEX Agent (Digital Experience Monitoring) software solution through its integration with the Intel Connectivity Analytics (ICA) Program . The new solution will enable enterprises to more optimally support their mobile workforces with video conferencing, while continuing to expand IT automation for organizations globally. This announcement follows Wyebot’s initial integration with ICA that leveraged advanced PC client connectivity and networking insights combined with Wyebot’s AI technology to deliver improved user experience independent of location.



The use of video conferencing applications like Zoom, WebEx and Microsoft Teams in place of traditional telephone calls exploded in 2020 as the pandemic forced employees to work from home while also maintaining personal connection with customers and colleagues. Even as most of the workforce has returned to the office or continues to operate in a hybrid model, these applications are still the primary choice for conference calls. But with tens of millions of users daily, these platforms are still experiencing intermittent issues that disrupt business productivity.

“When the world went virtual back in 2020 due to the pandemic, employees were forced to resort to video conferencing technology allowing them to stay connected in a virtual business setting,” says Roger Sands, CEO and co-founder of Wyebot. “Despite these applications continuing to be the norm for daily business communications, many are still experiencing the frustrations of calls dropping or video lagging, and not knowing if it’s a software or network issue. Our DEX Agent software solution allows IT teams to monitor and resolve these issues quickly so that the next virtual sales or customer meeting goes without a hitch.”

Wyebot’s DEX Agent software solution can be loaded onto employee Intel-based laptops, tablets and desktops, allowing IT teams and organizations to monitor the individual WiFi user experience 24/7, no matter the location. If and when an issue is detected, like your screen freezing mid-meeting, IT has access to detailed current and historical data analytics via the Wyebot dashboard. Additionally, they can remotely tap into the device to perform quality tests to detect and solve the issue in real-time.

“With Intel Connectivity Analytics, Wyebot is able to leverage advanced telemetry data to enable more precise issue detection and preemptive resolution – paving the way for a frictionless and efficient experience for the mobile workforce,” said Eric Mclaughlin, vice president and general manager of the wireless solutions group at Intel.

Wyebot’s DEX Agent will be supported on Microsoft Windows in its initial release, with plans in the future to support additional OS platforms. The Agent leverages data reported by the ICA SDK and/or Microsoft Windows Operating System and can run various network tests including Ping, Application, Speedtest, Microsoft Teams and several others. This will serve as an addition to Wyebot’s hallmark product line of DEX sensors that support physical enterprise locations, offering businesses of all types an individualized approach to WiFi optimization and support.

To access details about Wyebot's DEX Agent software solution through Intel, visit www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/now/ica-program.html. For more information about Wyebot, visit www.wyebot.com .

About Wyebot

Wyebot is the leader in AI-driven Wi-Fi Automation. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence Platform™ monitors, analyzes, and using its patented AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor, automatically provides problem identification with solutions resulting in up to a 90 percent reduction in meantime to problem resolution, up to a 70 percent reduction in Wi-Fi problem tickets, and a reduction in onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80 percent.

