AlphaCore Wealth Advisory Celebrates #10 Ranking in Financial Advisor Magazine's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs

La Jolla, CA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaCore Wealth Advisory (alphacore.com), a California-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, is proud to announce it has once again been recognized in Financial Advisor Magazine's annual RIA list. Securing the #10 spot among the Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs, AlphaCore climbed 17 spots from last year’s ranking.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top 10 fastest-growing RIAs by Financial Advisor Magazine,” said Dick Pfister, CAIA®, CEO and Founder of AlphaCore. “This ranking underscores our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional client service, sophisticated wealth planning, and innovative investment solutions. Our continued ascent in the rankings validates our strategic growth initiatives and reinforces our position as a leading RIA in the industry."

AlphaCore has recently received several other accolades, including its Director of Research, Johann Lee, being named a finalist for “Thought Leader of the Year” by WealthManagement.com for its annual Industry Awards. Lee has shaped AlphaCore’s unique investment program and introduced alternative investments into a traditional portfolio. The firm has also been selected as one of the "Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2024" by USA Today. This ranking recognizes top RIAs based on the growth of assets under management and recommendations from clients and peers.

About Financial Advisor Magazine – RIA Survey

FA's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC at year-end. There is no application fee to participate. For more information, visit the FA website at www.fa-mag.com.

About AlphaCore

AlphaCore Wealth Advisory is an independent, California-based, Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm dedicated to providing comprehensive financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm’s innovative approach to investment management is designed to grow clients’ assets through traditional and alternative investments with a keen understanding of market risks. With a broad spectrum of financial disciplines, AlphaCore also provides a variety of wealth planning services, including retirement, tax, estate, and philanthropic. To learn more, visit www.alphacore.com.

