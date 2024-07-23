Beyond Meat Debuts New Product Innovation, Beyond Sun Sausage™, Exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores Nationwide

The delicious, flavor-forward links are made from wholesome plant-based ingredients including yellow pea, brown rice, faba bean and red lentil proteins and available in three irresistible flavors: Cajun, Pesto and Pineapple Jalapeño



With 12g of clean protein per link and just 1g of saturated fat, Beyond Sun Sausage is certified as a heart-healthy food by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, debuted a new product line with the introduction of Beyond Sun Sausage™. Filled with wholesome ingredients from vegetables, fruits and legumes, including spinach, bell peppers, yellow peas, brown rice, red lentils and faba beans, the tasty and healthy new product is not intended to replicate beef, pork or poultry but rather be its own delicious, satisfying protein option that comes in three bold, culinary-forward flavors: Cajun, Pesto and Pineapple Jalapeño.

Made with avocado oil, which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats1, Beyond Sun Sausage offers 12g of clean protein per link, is low in saturated fat with just 1g per serving and has 0mg of cholesterol with no added antibiotics or hormones. This impressive nutritional profile meets the rigorous guidelines of leading health organizations, earning Beyond Sun Sausage certification from the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program and the Better Choices for Life program of the American Diabetes Association®.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a completely new innovation to the plant-based category with the addition of our wholesome, flavor-forward Beyond Sun Sausage,” said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat. “Filled with clean, plant proteins including yellow peas, brown rice, faba beans and red lentils, this launch further exemplifies our industry-leading commitment to raising the nutrition bar for plant-based meats and creating delicious, healthy products.”

From pastas, salads and sandwiches to frittatas, bowls and pizzas, Beyond Sun Sausage is a flavorful, versatile and convenient option to add clean, healthy protein at breakfast, lunch or dinner.

“The new Beyond Sun Sausage is a home cook's dream – they're packed with bright, beautiful plant-powered ingredients like spinach, bell pepper, pineapple and jalapeño, bringing bold, culinary-forward flavors that can enhance any dish. When you prepare Beyond Sun Sausage, you’re serving love to your taste buds, heart and planet, and we’re excited for our fans to try this delicious new product as it’s unlike anything else currently available in the plant-based space,” said Diana Stavaridis, Senior Culinary Manager, Beyond Meat.

As part of Beyond Meat’s mission to make tasty, nutritious and sustainable plant-based eating more accessible, the company recently released its first cookbook, Serve Love, a free collection of heart-healthy Beyond Meat recipes certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program. These recipes, which meet the American Heart Association’s strict nutrition requirements around calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugar, give consumers the confidence to know that when they’re preparing these meals, they’re making something that will not only taste great but be great for their health too.

The debut of Beyond Sun Sausage follows the recent health-focused reformulation of Beyond Meat’s core Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage products in US retail. Now made with avocado oil, Beyond Meat was able to substantially reduce the saturated fat in these core products without sacrificing taste or flavor thanks to avocado oil’s smoother, more neutral palate.

Beyond Sun Sausage is currently available at all Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country, and the new Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage in eye-catching gold packaging are available at all major retailers nationwide. For recipes, more information or to find the store nearest you, visit the Beyond Meat website.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2024, and Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

1 https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/fats/monounsaturated-fats