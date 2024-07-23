Onex to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 8, 2024

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated



TORONTO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on August 8, 2024.

A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 8, 2024. A link to the webcast and on-line replay will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

About Onex

Onex is an investor and asset manager that invests capital on behalf of Onex shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and high net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has $50.9 billion in assets under management, of which $8.4 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms. Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

