Varonis at Black Hat USA 2024: Deploying Copilots Safely and Reducing Your AI Blast Radius

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, proudly announced its full conference schedule for Black Hat USA and participation as a Platinum Plus Sponsor. Visit Varonis at booth #1250 in the expo hall and learn how to safeguard your data from insider threats and cyberattacks across multi-cloud storage and SaaS apps.



Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2024:

Meet Varonis in Person: Join Varonis at booth #1250 to learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to strengthen their data security posture and reduce their blast radius. Hear how Varonis identifies and mitigates threats, safeguards sensitive data, and uses automation to ensure compliance with privacy regulations.

Expert Session — How to Safely Deploy AI Copilots. As AI makes it increasingly easier to find and use enterprise data, ensuring users can’t access what they don’t need is more important than ever. Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci will share an operational plan to deploy Microsoft Copilot quickly while minimizing risk.

Date: Wednesday, August 7 at 10:55 a.m.

Location: Theater D

After-Party Sponsorship: Varonis is once again a proud sponsor of Optiv's Black Hat After-Party on August 7. Get the details here.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

