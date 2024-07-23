Uproar PR Chosen as Agency of Record for Fintech Startup Worth, Launched by Unicorn Fintech Industry Veterans to Revolutionize the Business Credit Score

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, a global, award-winning public relations agency providing media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services, today announces that it has been chosen as the agency of record for fintech startup, Worth, an Orlando-based, AI-powered credit underwriting and risk management platform for small and medium-sized businesses and financial institutions.



The startup was recently launched by former Stax Payments co-founders and seasoned entrepreneurs, Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah, to improve how growing businesses secure financing.

Uproar has worked with the sibling founders since 2014, when Madhani initially approached the agency with payments platform, Fattmerchant, before it became the well-known unicorn startup, Stax. Throughout the partnership, Uproar leveraged its media relations expertise and relationships with national media, alongside targeted thought leadership, to spread brand awareness and swiftly position the company as the leading payments merchant nationwide.

Through a strategic PR and thought leadership campaign, Uproar secured Fattmerchant a spot on the Forbes Fintech 50 list and worked with U.S. News & World Report to name Fattmerchant the Best Credit Card Processor and Best for Higher-Volume Businesses. On the thought leadership side, Madhani is now a household name and trailblazing female CEO. Uproar utilized her founding story and business acumen to land her feature stories in Inc., CNBC and Forbes, in addition to securing her opportunities to write for Fortune and Entrepreneur. The team’s work also had her named the “Most Influential Woman in Payments” by ISO & Agent.

“We couldn't be more excited to be working with Suneera and Sal again on this new exciting launch,” said Mike Harris, CMO of Uproar PR. “Worth is going to change the way.”

After scaling Stax to unicorn status, Madhani and Rehmetullah set out to develop a technology that could provide standardized business credit scores after seeing how aspiring entrepreneurs struggled to secure loans based on their personal credit scores. This business credit score, referred to as a ‘WorthScore,’ is backed by thousands of data points gathered in real-time to provide lenders with a more accurate and holistic view into the financial health of the business, significantly mitigating risk and human bias. The patent-pending platform is already backed by an eight-figure pre-seed fundraising round, including some of Stax's original investors in Orlando, and is poised to fundamentally alter the financial credit system.

“I had the pleasure of working with Uproar personally for years, and when it came time to launch my second company, choosing Mike and his team was a no-brainer. Their understanding of our vision and dedication to our success make them the perfect collaborative partner,” said Madhani, co-founder and CEO of Worth.

Uproar is currently ramping up to officially launch Worth Score.

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized by Inc.’s Power Partner Awards, Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list, Bulldog PR Awards, the Stevie Awards, Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and the Platinum Hermes Creative Awards. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About Worth

Worth is a patent-pending platform that fundamentally changes how enterprises underwrite the financial credit worth of small and medium-sized businesses through a single business credit score (WorthScore™) and expands access to more customers, decreasing risk, increasing data transparency, and fueling economic growth. The company was founded by unicorn industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani to streamline risk management and revolutionize business valuation. For more information, visit www.worthAI.com or schedule a demo here.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com