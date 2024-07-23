High Oleic Soybean Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Bayer CropScience, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, & Calyxt

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Oleic Soybean Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high oleic Soybean market is expected to reach an estimated $816.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global high oleic Soybean market looks promising with opportunities in the food industry, food service, and industrial use markets. The major drivers for this market are rising demand from health-conscious consumers, increasing awareness among consumers of the health benefits of high-oleic soybean oil and their preference for better cooking oils, as well as, health groups and government authorities advocate using oils with higher levels of oleic acid.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies high oleic Soybean companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

High Oleic Soybean Market Insights

High oleic soybean oil will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is directly used in food processing, restaurants, and household cooking.

Food industry will remain the largest segment due to its health benefits and versatility and it is widely used in food processing for frying, baking, salad dressings.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to early adoption and strong domestic demand in the region.

Features of the Global High Oleic Soybean Market

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: High oleic Soybean market size by type, end use, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: High oleic Soybean market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use, and regions for the high oleic Soybean market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the high oleic Soybean market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global High Oleic Soybean Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global High Oleic Soybean Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global High Oleic Soybean Market by Type

3.3.1: High Oleic Soybean Seeds

3.3.2: High Oleic Soybean Oil

3.4: Global High Oleic Soybean Market by End Use

3.4.1: Food Industry

3.4.2: Food service

3.4.3: Industrial Uses

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global High Oleic Soybean Market by Region

4.2: North American High Oleic Soybean Market

4.2.1: North American High Oleic Soybean Market by Type: High Oleic Soybean Seeds and High Oleic Soybean Oil

4.2.2: North American High Oleic Soybean Market by End Use: Food Industry, Food service, Industrial Uses, and Others

4.3: European High Oleic Soybean Market

4.3.1: European High Oleic Soybean Market by Type: High Oleic Soybean Seeds and High Oleic Soybean Oil

4.3.2: European High Oleic Soybean Market by End Use: Food Industry, Food service, Industrial Uses, and Others

4.4: APAC High Oleic Soybean Market

4.4.1: APAC High Oleic Soybean Market by Type: High Oleic Soybean Seeds and High Oleic Soybean Oil

4.4.2: APAC High Oleic Soybean Market by End Use: Food Industry, Food service, Industrial Uses, and Others

4.5: ROW High Oleic Soybean Market

4.5.1: ROW High Oleic Soybean Market by Type: High Oleic Soybean Seeds and High Oleic Soybean Oil

4.5.2: ROW High Oleic Soybean Market by End Use: Food Industry, Food service, Industrial Uses, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global High Oleic Soybean Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global High Oleic Soybean Market by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global High Oleic Soybean Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global High Oleic Soybean Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global High Oleic Soybean Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global High Oleic Soybean Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Bayer CropScience

7.2: Corteva Agriscience

7.3: Syngenta

7.4: BASF

7.5: DowDuPont

7.6: Monsanto

7.7: Calyxt

