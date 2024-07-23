Novogene to Power Cancer, Rare Disease, and Environmental Research with PacBio Sequencing

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced that Novogene is using its Revio long-read sequencing system to expand the capabilities of its new lab in Munich, Germany, serving customers across the European scientific community. Novogene is a leading provider of genomic services and bioinformatics expertise, working with a wide range of leading research institutions, clinical and commercial organizations. The increased accuracy and throughput offered by the Revio are designed to enable Novogene’s customers to scale in-depth genomic research across rare diseases, cancer, microbes, and agriculture in a cost-effective way.



“Bringing Revio to our German lab creates new opportunities for our customers to advance their groundbreaking research. We expect particularly high demand for the Revio from customers in the rare disease and cancer spaces, due to the sequencer’s ability to uncover complex repetitive regions, structural variants, and novel isoforms that are typically missed by short-read and exome methods,” comments Tingting Zhou, Vice President of Novogene. “The high fidelity of the Revio, combined with PacBio’s various kits and data analysis capabilities, make it an ideal solution to provide our customers with long-read data in an economical way. We plan to integrate even more automation into the Revio’s workflows to further increase efficiency and make long-reads accessible to a wider range of our customers.”

The new lab at the Innovation and Start-Up Center for Biotechnology (IZB) in Munich serves as a strategic hub for Novogene’s European operations and builds on its global network of labs across the UK, US, Singapore, Japan and China. The addition of the Revio will complement Novogene’s existing sequencing portfolio, giving customers answers where other technologies have been unable to, due to depth or accuracy limitations. As well as rare disease and cancer research, Novogene anticipates high demand for the Revio from customers in the microbial and agrigenomics space, by enabling the de novo assembly of full genomes of rarely studied species and the identification of species.

“Novogene’s services and expertise have been supporting pioneering research for more than a decade. Revio’s high accuracy means PacBio is well placed to be supporting Novogene’s customers, particularly those who are exploring more complex biological use cases. We are pleased to be enabling Novogene’s mission of advancing genomics and improving life,” comments Neil Ward, Vice President and General Manager EMEA, PacBio. “Working with a company like Novogene that has such a broad customer base is exciting for PacBio, as we’ll get to see the Revio being used for new cutting-edge applications. Whether that’s advancing human health or the health of our planet.”

For more information about how PacBio is revolutionizing the field of genomics and to explore the capabilities of the Revio HiFi sequencing system, please visit our website at https://www.pacb.com/revio/.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Novogene

Novogene is a leading provider of genomic services and solutions with cutting edge Next Generation Sequencing and bioinformatics expertise. With one of the leading sequencing capacities in the world, Novogene utilises scientific excellence, a commitment to customer service and unsurpassed data quality to help our clients realise their research goals in the rapidly evolving world of genomics. With almost 2,000 employees, multiple locations around the world, 66 NGS related patents, and over 22,000 publications in top tier journals such as Nature and Science, the company has become a world-leader in NGS services and a trusted genomics partner. Our services are supported by the latest platforms from Illumina, PacBio and Oxford Nanopore Technology.

