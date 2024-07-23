India Composites Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030 Featuring Suzlon, Kineco, CEI Automotive, Tata AutoComp Systems, Patil Rail Infrastructure, & Mobility Solutions

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian composites market is expected to reach an estimated $3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030.



The future of the Indian composites market looks promising with opportunities in pipe & tanks, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, construction, marine, and electrical & electronics end uses.

The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries; corrosion and chemical-resistant materials' demand in the construction and pipe & tank industries; demand for materials with electrical resistance and high flame retardancy in the electrical and electronics industry. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the Indian composites market, includes innovation trends focused on high tensile strength, high tensile modulus, and compatibility with different resins.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, composites companies in the Indian market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Indian Composites Market Insight

Wind energy will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing installation of wind turbines and requirement of lightweight and non-corrosive materials in wind energy.

Glass fiber based composites will remain the largest fiber type segment due to the increasing use of glass fiber based composites, for its better mechanical properties, in construction, transportation, and electrical & electronics end use industries. Carbon fiber based composites segment is expected to witness the highest growth segment over the forecast period.

Features of Indian composites market

Market Size Estimates: Indian composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, fiber type, and resin type.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end uses, fiber types, and resin types for the Indian composites market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Indian composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Indian Composites Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Indian Composites Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Indian Composites Market by End Use

3.3.1: Pipe and Tank

3.3.2: Transportation

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.5: Construction

3.3.6: Marine

3.3.7: Electrical and Electronics

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Indian Composites Market by Fiber Type

3.4.1: Glass Fiber Based Composites

3.4.2: Carbon Fiber Based Composites

3.4.3: Aramid Fiber Based Composites

3.5: Indian Composites Market by Resin Type

3.5.1: UPR Based Composites

3.5.2: Epoxy Based Composites

3.5.3: Vinyl Ester Based Composites

3.5.4: Others



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Geographical Reach

4.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Indian Composites Market by End Use

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Indian Composites Market by Fiber Type

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Indian Composites Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: Merger and Acquisition



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: Suzlon

6.2: Kineco Limited

6.3: CEI Automotive India

6.4: Tata AutoComp Systems

6.4: Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

6.4: Mobility Solutions Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tv3qi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.