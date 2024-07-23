Bismuth Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring 5N Plus, BASF, Fortune Mineral, Industrias Peñole, Merck, Par Pharmaceutical, VIAVI Solutions

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bismuth Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bismuth market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global bismuth market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, automotive, electrical and electronic, and cosmetic markets. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for non-toxic substances, expanding preference for bismuth based cosmetics and skincare products, and growing application of this substrate in nanotechnology and renewable energy sectors.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies bismuth companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Bismuth Market Insights

Bismuth oxychloride is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its diverse applications, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and catalysts.

Pharmaceutical is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to substantial usage of bismuth in this sector given to its well-known gastroprotective qualities in addition to its antimicrobial and anti-cancer qualities.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in the number of pharmaceutical and cosmetic procedures in the region.

Features of the Global Bismuth Market

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Bismuth market size by derivative, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Bismuth market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different derivatives, end uses, and regions for the bismuth market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the bismuth market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Bismuth Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Bismuth Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Bismuth Market by Derivative

3.3.1: Bismuth Nitrate

3.3.2: Bismuth Oxide

3.3.3: Bismuth Oxychloride

3.3.4: Bismuth Subcarbonate

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Bismuth Market by End Use

3.4.1: Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2: Automotive

3.4.3: Electrical and Electronics

3.4.4: Cosmetics

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Bismuth Market by Region

4.2: North American Bismuth Market

4.2.1: North American Bismuth Market by Derivative: Bismuth Nitrate, Bismuth Oxide, Bismuth Oxychloride, Bismuth Subcarbonate, and Others

4.2.2: North American Bismuth Market by End Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Cosmetics, and Others

4.3: European Bismuth Market

4.3.1: European Bismuth Market by Derivative: Bismuth Nitrate, Bismuth Oxide, Bismuth Oxychloride, Bismuth Subcarbonate, and Others

4.3.2: European Bismuth Market by End Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Cosmetics, and Others

4.4: APAC Bismuth Market

4.4.1: APAC Bismuth Market by Derivative: Bismuth Nitrate, Bismuth Oxide, Bismuth Oxychloride, Bismuth Subcarbonate, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Bismuth Market by End Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Cosmetics, and Others

4.5: ROW Bismuth Market

4.5.1: ROW Bismuth Market by Derivative: Bismuth Nitrate, Bismuth Oxide, Bismuth Oxychloride, Bismuth Subcarbonate, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Bismuth Market by End Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Cosmetics, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bismuth Market by Derivative

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bismuth Market by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bismuth Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bismuth Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Bismuth Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Bismuth Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: 5N Plus

7.2: BASF

7.3: Fortune Mineral

7.4: Hunan Shizhuyuan Nonferrous Metals

7.5: Industrias Penole

7.6: Merck

7.7: Nui Phao Mining

7.8: Par Pharmaceutical

7.9: VIAVI Solutions

7.10: Xianyang Yuehua Bismuth

