The Dot Corp Invests in Canon varioPRINT iX Sheetfed Inkjet Press to Continue Longstanding Tradition of Innovation and Outstanding Customer Service

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lot has changed since The Dot opened their doors over 40 years ago, but one thing has not: their commitment to innovation and outstanding customer service.

The Dot prides themselves on problem solving and collaborating directly with their clients to create new products and work processes that grow their businesses. From multi-faceted marketing clients who need print, wide format, and custom packaging solutions supported by inventory tracking and robotic fulfillment, to healthcare supply chain clients that require the highest level of security when printing, kitting, and mailing, The Dot serves clients with integrity, quality, and innovation.

With three facilities in southern California and over 200 employees, The Dot Corp offers comprehensive services including printing, fulfillment and distribution, kitting, direct mail, large format displays, digital apps, and creative services. These services are all supported by an in-house IT team as well as many security certifications including HITRUST. Recently they were one of the seven "Fast Track" companies profiled by Printing Impressions, based on revenue growth.

In a recent interview, Bruce Carson, CEO/Owner shared the secret to The Dot’s long-term success: “It’s our innovation and outstanding customer service that are at the heart of our success. The Dot is always evolving; we listen to our clients' needs and invest in new technology to bring better solutions to them,” Bruce said.

Outstanding Customer Service: According to Bruce, "Our most valuable asset extends beyond our products—it's our people." The Dot takes pride in nurturing careers that span decades, fostering an environment where dedication is recognized, and talent flourishes. Their impressive retention statistics (almost 12 years for staff and over 20 years for managers) underscore the enduring commitment of their workforce, symbolizing the foundation of a stable and thriving team steeped in expertise. Bruce emphasizes, “The longevity of our employees is a testament to the wealth of experience within our walls. While I may lead the company, it's the employees who delight our customers daily."

Innovation: The Dot recently invested in the Canon varioPRINT iX inkjet sheetfed press to bring the advantage of inkjet to their customers. “Canon’s inkjet technology has achieved the high-quality requirements our customers expect from us, while bringing additional advantages, including reduced operating costs and increased speed, all culminating into boosted profit margins and delighted customers,” Bruce said. “We replaced our toner devices with the Canon varioPRINT iX sheetfed inkjet press and were able to transfer more work from our litho presses than we had even anticipated. The uptime, ability to seamlessly run a variety of coated and uncoated stocks, and simplified automated workflow of the iX is impressive. In addition, we have found Canon Solutions America to be a valuable partner and are very happy with the support they’ve provided—from sales to install to the thINK resources. We are pleased to partner with a company that is as committed as we are to innovation and outstanding customer service,” said Bruce.

“Canon inkjet technology has allowed us to produce a higher quality product, faster, with the value-add customization our customers want and need,” said Bruce. “In embracing Canon inkjet technology, we not only adapt to the changing landscape but also position ourselves at the forefront of innovation, ensuring our ability to meet and exceed the evolving demands of our customers in this dynamic digital era. Choosing inkjet is a step into the future, aligning with our investments in digital print, fulfillment, direct mail, kitting, healthcare supply chain, and secure data management,” Bruce concluded.

“I agree with Bruce; innovation and outstanding customer service are key. I’ll go a step further though and say that it is his strategic leadership of bringing those two together that has made The Dot the successful company that it is today. We are pleased to have a company like The Dot as part of the Canon Solutions America production inkjet family, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc.

The Dot’s commitment to innovation and outstanding customer service has made them a leader in the industry. Visit their website to learn more.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices.

