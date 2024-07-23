Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Research 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Honeywell, L3, Esterline, Garmin, Rockwell Collins, Indra Sistemas, Harris

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market looks promising with opportunities in the terminal maneuvering area surveillance, airborne surveillance, and aerospace & defense markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing research and development of lightweight, tiny, and affordable unmanned aerial vehicle surveillance systems, growing need for cutting-edge surveillance systems to track and safeguard airplanes, as well as, the global emphasis on updating air traffic management systems.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automatic dependent surveillance broadcast companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Key Findings

ADS-B in is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to additional safety features and situational awareness.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the highest number of air travelers, a flourishing aviation industry, and the presence of multiple airports.

Features of the Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market size by type, component, fit, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, component, fit, application, and regions for the automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Type

3.3.1: ADS-B Out

3.3.2: ADS-B In

3.3.3: ADS-B Ground Station

3.4: Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Component

3.4.1: Transponder

3.4.2: Receiver

3.4.3: Antenna

3.4.4: ADS-B Ground Receivers

3.5: Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Fit

3.5.1: Line Fit

3.5.2: Retrofit

3.6: Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Application

3.6.1: Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance

3.6.2: Airborne Surveillance



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.2: North American Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market

4.2.1: North American Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Type: ADS-B Out, ADS-B In, and ADS-B Ground Station

4.2.2: North American Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Application: Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance and Airborne Surveillance

4.3: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market

4.3.1: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Type: ADS-B Out, ADS-B In, and ADS-B Ground Station

4.3.2: European Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Application: Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance and Airborne Surveillance

4.4: APAC Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market

4.4.1: APAC Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Type: ADS-B Out, ADS-B In, and ADS-B Ground Station

4.4.2: APAC Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Application: Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance and Airborne Surveillance

4.5: ROW Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market

4.5.1: ROW Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Type: ADS-B Out, ADS-B In, and ADS-B Ground Station

4.5.2: ROW Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Application: Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance and Airborne Surveillance



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Fit

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market by Region



6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market



6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Honeywell

7.2: L3 Technologies

7.3: Esterline Technologies

7.4: Garmin

7.5: Rockwell Collins

7.6: Indra Sistemas

7.7: Harris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0jviw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.