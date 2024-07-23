Hepatitis D Therapeutics Market Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 6+ Companies and 6+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis D - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 6+ pipeline drugs in Hepatitis D pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Hepatitis D commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hepatitis D collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hepatitis D R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Hepatitis D.

Hepatitis D Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Hepatitis D report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Hepatitis D Emerging Drugs



Lonafarnib: Eiger Bio Pharmaceuticals Lonafarnib is a well-characterized, late-stage, orally active inhibitor of farnesyl transferase, an enzyme involved in modification of proteins through a process called prenylation. HDV uses this host cell process inside liver cells to complete a key step in its life cycle. Lonafarnib inhibits the prenylation step of HDV replication inside liver cells and blocks the virus life cycle at the stage of assembly.

Lonafarnib has been dosed in over 120 HDV-infected patients across international academic centers and is in Phase 3 development for HDV with a single, pivotal trial. Lonafarnib has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Fast Track and now Breakthrough designation by U.S. FDA. Lonafarnib is not approved for any indication, and is licensed from Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (known as MSD outside of the United States andCanada).



JNJ 73763989: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals JNJ 73763989 (formerly ARO HBV) is an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic, being developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of patients with hepatitis B and hepatitis D infections.



Hepatitis D: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Hepatitis D therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Hepatitis D drugs.

