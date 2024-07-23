T cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 90+ Companies and 90+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T cell Lymphoma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in T-cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



T-cell Lymphoma -Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the T-cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and T-cell Lymphoma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth T-cell Lymphoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, T-cell Lymphoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence T-cell Lymphoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve T-cell Lymphoma .

T-cell Lymphoma: Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the T-cell Lymphoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



T-cell Lymphoma: Emerging Drugs



SGX 301: Soligenix SGX301 (Hy BryteT/ synthetic hypericin) is a novel, first-in-class photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for activation. SGX301 is a photodynamic topical therapy using a hypericin ointment activated by visible light which is intended for patients managing early stage CTCL disease progression. HyBryteT has been granted both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation in the US, Orphan Drug designation in Europe and Promising Innovative Medicine designation by the UK Health Authority. The company has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA)for HyBryteT (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of early stage cutaneous T-celllymphoma(CTCL).



Sugemalimab: CStone Pharmaceuticals Sugemalimab is an investigational anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody discovered by CStone. As a fully human, full-length anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, sugemalimab mirrors the natural G-type immunoglobulin 4 (IgG4) human antibody, which reduces the risk of immunogenicity and potential toxicities in patients, a unique advantage over similar drugs. In September 2022, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted and granted priority review to the supplemental new drug application (s NDA) for sugemalimab in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (R/RENKTL).



IMC-001: Immune Oncia Therapeutics IMC-001 (STI-3031) is a fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 type monoclonal antibody that has shown promising results in terms of safety and efficacy in the dose-escalation first-in-human study although the patients were heavily pretreated. IgG1 type antibody targeting PD-L1 on tumor enables unique combinations, such as with an NK cell-based therapy, unique in its property among other PD-1/PD-L1 targeting agents. The drug is in Phase II for the treatment of NK/T-celllymphoma.



Tolinapant: Astex Pharmaceuticals Tolinapant (ASTX660) is a potent, non-peptidomimetic antagonist of the cellular and X-linked inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (c IAP1/2 and XIAP). Tolinapant has a unique IAP antagonist molecular profile and has been shown to exert its activity through both IAP antagonism and via an immune-related mechanism. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II (NCT05403450) for patients with peripheral T-celllymphoma.



CPI-818: Corvus Pharmaceuticals CPI-818 is an oral, small molecular drug that selectively inhibits ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) and has the potential to provide a platform opportunity with broad applicability across lymphomas, solid tumors and autoimmune/allergic diseases. The optimal dose of CPI-818 has the potential to induce the activation, differentiation and expansion of T cells to TH1 helper cells while blocking the deployment of TH2 cells (TH1 skewing). Corvus and its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals are conducting a Phase I trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics, target occupancy, immunologic effects, biomarkers and efficacy.

T-cell Lymphoma : Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses T-cell Lymphoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging T-cell Lymphoma drugs.



Major Players in T-cell Lymphoma



There are approx. 90+ key companies which are developing the therapies for T-cell Lymphoma . The companies which have their T-cell Lymphoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. registered include, CStone Pharmaceuticals.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing T-cell Lymphoma drugs?

How many T-cell Lymphoma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of T-cell Lymphoma ?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the T-cell Lymphoma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for T-cell Lymphoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Soligenix

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Genor Biopharma

Innate Pharma

Immune OnciaTherapeutics

Astex Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

ViGen CellInc.

Affimed GmbH

MediSix Therapeutics

Dialectic Therapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Key Products

SGX 301

Sugemalimab

Geptanolimab

Lacutamab

IMC-001

Tolinapant

CPI-818

VT-EBV-N

AFM-13

PCART3

DT2216

AB-101

Phases

Late stage products (Registered)

Late stage products (Pre-registration)

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

T-cell Lymphoma: Report Insights

T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

T-cell Lymphoma: Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr6ur5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.