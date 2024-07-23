Momcozy Leads Top Sellers of Maternity and Baby Care Products on Amazon Prime Day

New York, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned maternity and baby care brand Momcozy reached new heights of success during Amazon Prime Day on July 16 and 17, selling the most-purchased breast pump, bottle warmer, lactation massager and nursing bra products while also ranking in the top-five of several other product categories.
Momcozy’s best-selling M5 Breast Pump was the single top seller in Amazon’s Electric Breast Pump category, followed by the S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump as the category’s second-highest seller, the Mobile Flow M9 Hands-Free Breast Pump in third, and the M6 Hands-Free Breast Pump in fourth. In total, Momcozy’s products accounted for each of the top five and nine of the top 15 Prime Day best-sellers in Amazon’s Electric Breast Pump category, solidifying the brand’s leading global position as a trusted source and smart option for over 4 million moms around the world.
The brand’s 2-in-1 Warming Lactation Massager was the hottest Prime Day seller across Amazon’s Lactation Massager category, and a pair of Momcozy nursing bras — the Y21 Ultra Soft Nursing Bra, the YN46 Seamless Floral Push-up Nursing Bra — owned the top two spots in Amazon’s category for Nursing Bras.
Momcozy’s bottle warmers also earned three of the top seven Prime Day Bottle Warmer spots, with the MW01 Fast Baby Bottle Warmer, the MW03 Portable Warmer For Travel and the 9-in-1 Nutrients Bottle Warmer with Night Light finishing among the category’s hottest sellers.
Other brand items to notch impressive sales figures during Amazon Prime Day included the Breastmilk Storage Bag, which ranked first on the list of best-selling Breastmilk Containers, and the U-Shaped Full-Body Maternity Pillow, which ranked second in the Pregnancy Pillow category. Momcozy’s BS03 KleanPal Pro also finished ninth in the Bottle Washers category.
The brand also enjoyed strong Prime Day sales from some of its rising products, such as the 1080P HD Video Baby Monitor BM01 — featuring infrared night vision, two-way audio, a temperature sensor and a playlist of lullabies — which ranked in the second in Amazon’s Baby Monitor category and earlier this year won a Best of the Bump Award for Best Travel Baby Monitor. Momcozy’s Baby Nasal Aspirator, which includes three gears’ suction power for different needs as well as a trio of lullaby songs and ambient lights, placed fourth in its Amazon category after earning a 2024 gold honor from the U.S.-based Mom’s Choice Awards. The brand’s Smart Baby Sound Machine — with 34 soothing sounds along with a night light, timer and app — also ranked fourth in Amazon’s Sound Sleep Machines category.
In total, Momcozy had 51 total items ranked in the top-20 best-sellers of their respective product categories during Prime Day 2024.
