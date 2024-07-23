Eddie Everett Joins The Chertoff Group as CEO, Strategic Advisory Services

Washington, D.C., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security consulting executive Eddie Everett has joined The Chertoff Group as CEO of Strategic Advisory Services (SAS). Eddie brings a wealth of expertise in security consulting, risk intelligence and business growth, having held prominent leadership positions at peer firms for more than 20 years.

At The Chertoff Group, Eddie will lead SAS, which comprises the five distinct practice areas focused on Security Risk & Resilience, Cybersecurity, Geopolitical & Regulatory Risk, Transportation & Innovation and Federal Strategy. He will work with the Firm’s senior leadership team to scale and promote innovation and expand partnerships.

CEO and Co-Founder Chad Sweet said, “We welcome Eddie to our team. His experience and insights as a hyper-growth business leader will be a strong addition to our talented leadership team.”

On his appointment, Everett said, "I am exceptionally proud to join The Chertoff Group as the leader of Strategic Advisory Services. It is an honor to be part of such an incredible organization and brand. I am eager to engage with the entire team, our esteemed clients and valued partners. Together, we will continue to prioritize what’s right for our clients, deliver excellence at every turn and cultivate a culture of continuous improvement.”

Over his career, Eddie has established a proven track record of delivering strong growth in consulting businesses with a security, intelligence and advisory focus. He joined the private sector at Control Risks, a global risk and strategic consulting firm, in 2004. Over the next 18 years, he held progressively more senior leadership positions within the company. Eddie was a member of Control Risks' Executive Leadership team for 11 years leading global business units supporting growth, innovation and partnerships.

He led the merger of Control Risks' threat intelligence platform with an AI-driven threat intelligence firm, Geospark Analytics. Eddie orchestrated the spin-out of that business unit, which became Seerist, a SaaS company integrating leading-edge AI technology with human expertise in threat and risk intelligence. As Seerist's Chief Growth Officer, he built and led the global sales and customer success operating model and scaled it across 19 countries, serving 550 corporations and governments.

Eddie served 12 years in the British Royal Marines and retired as Major.

