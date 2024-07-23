MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s Mission Technologies division was awarded a $65 million task order to perform high-quality, specialized research and analysis for the Joint Staff J7, Deputy Director, Joint Warfighting Development.



HII will support research and analysis in three areas. The first will focus on futures and concepts, to include developing a comprehensive view of the future operating environment. The second will focus on joint experimentation, to include informing and facilitating joint war gaming and integrated learning opportunities. The third will focus on wargaming for the Joint Staff J4 Logistics enterprise.

“HII’s live, virtual, constructive solutions prepare warfighters for cross-domain battle,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “We are thrilled to expand on our existing relationship with the Joint Staff J7 and J4 to further support their mission of achieving overmatch in the changing conditions of war.”

Brian Teer, acting president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group, said HII will leverage its ongoing work in the Joint Training Synthetic Environment.

“HII will support the government lead in the development, experimentation and socialization of futures, joint concepts that address emerging and future joint operational challenges,” Teer said. “We look forward to working with the Joint Staff, combatant commands and military branches to create the advantage for the Joint Force now and in the future.”

An image accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-65-million-contract-to-support-joint-warfighting-development/.

HII was awarded the task order under the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to support the development and creation of new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

About J-7 and J-4

The J-7 supports the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) and the joint warfighter through Joint Force Development (JFD) in order to advance the operational effectiveness of the current and future joint force. Joint Staff J-7 performs its duties across the spectrum of joint force development. Its mission is to train, educate, develop, design and adapt the globally integrated, partnered Joint Force to achieve overmatch in the continuum of conflict under conditions of accelerating change in the character of war. Logistics are key to any JFD effort.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong.

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

