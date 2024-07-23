XPPen Announces the Launch of Deco 640: Multifunctional Drawing Tablet with Industry-Leading 16K Pressure Sensitivity

Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, a leading brand in digital art innovation, proudly announces the launch of Deco 640, the innovative multifunctional drawing tablet to feature an unprecedented 16,384 pressure level, designed to be light and handy. Inspired by the evolving demands of the new generation of consumers, the Deco 640 embodies the concept of "Think Big, Create Fun." This innovative product aims to provide users with an exceptional entry into digital drawing while allowing for limitless customization and diverse usage scenarios.





As a pioneer in professional drawing and creative tools, XPPen has consistently demonstrated an acute awareness of market trends and user demands. With a commitment to fostering creativity, XPPen aims to enable digital art to be accessible to a wider audience by offering an affordable entry-level drawing tablet.

Industry-Leading 16K Pressure Levels, Smooth Beyond Expectation

The Deco 640 offers a myriad of features that cater to diverse user needs, making it an exceptional choice for both beginners and seasoned artists. With groundbreaking 16,384 levels of pressure sensitivity, users will experience precise and fluid strokes, delivering quick, accurate, and stable performance for a natural drawing experience.

Additionally, the tablet supports 60-degree tilt recognition, enabling smooth and dynamic brush effects that enhance expressiveness and nuance in artwork. Adaptive resolution for mobile devices ensures the active area ratio matches your smartphone's resolution, eliminating distortion for a seamless experience. Furthermore, the Deco 640 boasts a high resolution of 5080 LPI, 10mm responsive height, and 220 RPS report rate, the Deco 640 delivers smooth and responsive performance in both drawing and gaming.





The Ultimate Tool to Unlock Infinite Possibilities

Start your drawing easily and efficiently with the Deco 640, a multifunctional device designed for creativity and productivity. Weighing only 170g and featuring a slim 7.7mm profile, the Deco 640 is highly portable and ideal for on-the-go creativity. Create with inspiration wherever you are, its compact design renders it perfect for instant creation after capture by your phone. It is more than just a drawing tablet, it’s also your digital notebook. The tablet is equipped with 8 customizable shortcut keys, enabling users to personalize their workflow for maximum efficiency. Deco 640 also offers a 16cm*9cm active drawing space, dedicating over 50% of its surface to the active area, thereby providing ample room for creative systems, ensuring a seamless integration into any digital artist's toolkit. It is a highly versatile tool, adept at handling a wide range of professional scenarios, including illustration, mobile creation, photo retouching, distance education, and document signing.









Perfect Partner for Playing OSU!

The Deco 640 is especially an ideal tool for Osu! players, offering an immersive gaming experience through the compact size and the enhanced response speed. With its ultra-sensitive pressure level, the Deco 640 ensures accurate and swift input, essential for high-speed and intricate maneuvers. Its ergonomic, lightweight design provides comfort during prolonged use, while its intuitive setup and operation allow players to dive into the game with ease. By integrating the Deco 640 into their setup, Osu! players can achieve superior control and accuracy, significantly elevating their overall gaming performance and experience.





At XPPen, we are dedicated to fostering artistic development and expanding our reach to diverse audiences. We strive to inspire and engage individuals from various communities, inviting them to explore their unique artistic potential. The Deco 640 represents our vision of blending trendsetting design with user-centric innovation, ensuring it resonates with a broad spectrum of users.

The Deco 640 is officially launched on July 23rd, for more information please visit https://www.xp-pen.com/store/?utm_source=PRD6 and unlock the infinite creativity possibilities.

About XPPen

Originated from 2005, XPPen is now one of the top brands under HANVON UGEE, integrated with digital drawing products, content and service as a globally notable digital brand of digital art innovation. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, XPPen boasts 6 overseas subsidiaries(branches) and more than 50 agents, covering over 130 countries and regions with its products. By virtue of its progressive digital handwriting technology after more than 10 years’ accumulation and innovation, XPPen believes that, innovative, trendy and leading products and ecosystem can bring more abundant visionary inspiration to the new generation artists and enthusiasts, encouraging them to courageously pursue dreams and realize their authentic self-expression.