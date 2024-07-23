Avantax Wealth Management Welcomes Noble Oak Financial

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax® Inc. (Avantax), a unique community within Cetera Holdings and a leader in tax-focused financial planning and wealth management, welcomes financial advisors Josh Linton, CPFA® and Mike Koltz, CPFA®, and their director of operations and client services Danielle Boutwell, CPFA®. Linton and Koltz, founders of Noble Oak Financial, were previously affiliated with LPL Financial and had approximately $300 million in client assets under administration as of December 2023*.



After leading a community bank’s wealth management business together for more than seven years, Linton and Koltz decided that the rigor of opening and running their own independent practice was worth the potential rewards. They chose Avantax because they felt it was the right fit for their long-term growth plans.

“Going full 1099 was a big decision, and through that diligence Dave Renko, Southeastern Regional Director, and Avantax were always there, responsive and professionally persistent with honest answers to our questions,” said Linton. “What we really liked about Avantax is they’re big enough to have all the tools and resources advisors need while being small enough to not lose you in the crowd. During our search, Avantax kept coming up to the top. It just felt right with Avantax, and at the end of the day, you have to trust your gut.”

Avantax’s focus on tax-intelligent financial planning also aligned with the advisors’ approach to serving clients.

“We did our homework and really liked the emphasis Avantax puts on taxes because that can help clients in many aspects since taxes are obviously a huge part of everyone’s puzzle,” Koltz said. “We have access to tools and resources we’ve never had before to be more tax-conscious and use more tax-efficient strategies for clients. By going independent with Avantax, I can build a legacy along with Josh and Danielle for our families and our community.”

As director of operations and client services, Boutwell highlighted the ease of transitioning to Avantax.

“I was amazed at how quickly people would respond and they got back to us with correct information the first time. Even when something wasn’t perfect, Avantax was there helping us correct the issue instead of leaving us to guess how to fix it, like we’ve experienced before,” Boutwell said. “I’ve had a really good experience with the onboarding team, and I’m excited about the future with Avantax because the service has been awesome.”

In welcoming the trio to Avantax, Laurie Stack, VP, Business Development said: “We’re honored that Josh and Mike chose Avantax as part of their decision to go independent, and we’re eager to support their new journey. Longer term, I’m excited to see Josh, Mike and Danielle grow Noble Oak Financial by building on their experience as trusted financial professionals for the Augusta community.”

To learn more, please visit the Noble Oak Financial website or call 762-716-6253. Tax and financial professionals can learn more about Avantax by clicking here.

*Value approximated based on asset-holding details provided to Avantax.

