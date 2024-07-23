U.S. ENT Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Continuous Innovations in Auditory Products Fuel ENT Market, Widespread Adoption of AI Enhancing Efficiency in Treatments

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. ENT Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hearing Aids, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic ENT Devices, Surgical ENT Devices, Nasal Splints), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. ENT devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of ENT disorders, technological advancements in medical devices, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among patients about available treatment options are driving market growth. The market includes a wide array of products categorized into segments such as diagnostic devices (endoscopes, audiometers), surgical devices (powered surgical instruments, handheld instruments), hearing aids, implantable hearing devices, voice prosthesis devices, and others.







The aging population in the U.S. is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. As individuals age, they are more prone to developing age-related hearing loss, balance disorders, and other ENT conditions that require medical intervention. The increasing geriatric population has led to a higher demand for hearing aids, amplification devices, and other ENT solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of older patients.



The advancement of technology, particularly the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), along with continuous innovations in auditory products, is playing a significant role in propelling market growth across various industries. These technological advancements are reshaping how businesses operate, enhancing efficiency, productivity, and overall performance. For instance, in February 2023, Oticon Medical A/S announced new Polaris R processing chip enhancements. This updated chip incorporates an onboard Deep Neural Network for a novel approach to sound processing wind stabilizer.



U.S. ENT Devices Market Report Highlights

The surgical ENT devices segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 30.3% in 2023. The shift towards minimally invasive procedures in ENT surgeries has propelled the demand for innovative surgical devices that offer improved patient outcomes and reduced recovery times

The hearing implants segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness about cochlear implants and the increasing prevalence of hearing loss

Companies Featured

Ambu A/S.

Cochlear Ltd.

Demant A/S

GN Store Nord A/S

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

RION Co., Ltd.

Sonova

Starkey Laboratories, Inc.

Stryker

Nico Corporation

Nemera

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. ENT Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. ENT Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. ENT Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Form Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. ENT Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Diagnostic ENT Devices

4.4.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Rigid Endoscopes

4.4.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2. Sinusscopes

4.4.1.2.3. Otoscopes

4.4.1.2.4. Laryngoscopes

4.4.1.3. Flexible Endoscopes

4.4.1.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.3.2. Bronchoscopes

4.4.1.3.3. Laryngoscopes

4.4.1.3.4. Nasopharyngoscopes

4.4.1.4. Robot Assisted Endoscopes

4.4.1.5. Hearing Screening Device Endoscopes

4.4.2. Surgical ENT Devices

4.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Radiofrequency Handpieces

4.4.2.3. Otological Drill Burrs

4.4.2.4. ENT Hand Instruments

4.4.2.5. Sinus Dilation Devices

4.4.2.6. Nasal Packing Devices

4.4.3. Hearing Aids

4.4.4. Hearing Implants

4.4.5. Nasal Splints



Chapter 5. U.S. ENT Devices Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. U.S. ENT Devices Market by Region Outlook

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.3.1. West

5.3.2. Midwest

5.3.3. Northeast

5.3.4. Southwest

5.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.3.2. Key Customers

6.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Financial Performance

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



