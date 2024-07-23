Sonatype Launches End-to-End Software Supply Chain Security Platform Availability in AWS Marketplace

Fulton, Md., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform, today announced that Sonatype SBOM Manager , its Enterprise-Class Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) solution, and its preeminent artifact repository manager, Nexus Repository , are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS customers will now have access to the full Sonatype platform , including Sonatype Firewall Repository’s open source malware protection and Sonatype Lifecycle’s software composition analysis solution, directly within AWS Marketplace. Sonatype’s availability provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of the full Sonatype platform within their AWS Marketplace account.

AWS customers can now manage open source components and risk throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC) at the enterprise level. This helps eliminate uncertainty in SBOM collection, monitoring, and compliance, automatically blocks malicious code and open source malware, streamlines policy enforcement, enhances incident response times, and accelerates code delivery. Enterprises partnering with Sonatype benefit from 26x faster identification and remediation of open source software (OSS) components , a 70% reduction in exploitability windows from adversary attacks, and a 99% decrease in developer time spent on researching, securing approval, and downloading quality OSS components.

"In today's world, where enterprise software is constituted of more than 85% open source, and secure development regulations are increasing, organizations need a trusted partner like Sonatype to empower their developers to innovate, securely at lightning speed," said Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype. "With Sonatype’s full platform and suite of solutions available in AWS Marketplace, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to harness the power of open source and fortify their software supply chains against risk, all powered by Sonatype’s unrivaled open source data and security research.”

With Sonatype available in AWS Marketplace, you can expect:

Rapid, Reliable SBOM Compliance at Scale : Sonatype SBOM Manager brings Sonatype’s best-in-class component scanning and comprehensive open source (OSS) data intelligence together with market-leading SBOM management support. It streamlines and automates the requesting, auditing, distributing, and monitoring of an organization’s first and third-party SBOMs. And, by creating a centralized repository for SBOMs, organizations can easily keep up with emerging software security regulations.

: Sonatype SBOM Manager brings Sonatype’s best-in-class component scanning and comprehensive open source (OSS) data intelligence together with market-leading SBOM management support. It streamlines and automates the requesting, auditing, distributing, and monitoring of an organization’s first and third-party SBOMs. And, by creating a centralized repository for SBOMs, organizations can easily keep up with emerging software security regulations. World’s Leading Artifact Repository: Built by the founders and stewards of Maven Central, Sonatype Nexus Repository empowers software development teams to efficiently scale and manage components, binaries, and build artifacts across their entire software supply chain. It enables teams to build quickly and reliably and publish and cache components in a central repository that connects natively to all popular package managers.

Built by the founders and stewards of Maven Central, empowers software development teams to efficiently scale and manage components, binaries, and build artifacts across their entire software supply chain. It enables teams to build quickly and reliably and publish and cache components in a central repository that connects natively to all popular package managers. The Only Open Source Malware Detection Solution : Sonatype's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Repository Firewall detects more than 2,100 intentionally malicious components every month, and blocks them, preventing malware from entering the software supply chain and infecting upstream systems.

: Sonatype's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Repository Firewall detects more than 2,100 intentionally malicious components every month, and blocks them, preventing malware from entering the software supply chain and infecting upstream systems. Expanded Software Composition Analysis (SCA): Sonatype's deep understanding of open source components and their vulnerabilities enables precise identification and mitigation of risks throughout the software development lifecycle.

Sonatype's deep understanding of open source components and their vulnerabilities enables precise identification and mitigation of risks throughout the software development lifecycle. Unrivaled Dependency Management: Sonatype empowers organizations to understand and control the complex relationships between software dependencies, ensuring a secure and reliable foundation for applications.

Sonatype's proprietary and unique data, amassed from analyzing hundreds of millions of open source components, provides unparalleled insights into the open source landscape. This information enables Sonatype to deliver the most accurate and comprehensive software supply chain security solutions available in the market, giving organizations the assurance to innovate confidently and quickly, without open source risk.

Learn more about Sonatype's end-to-end software supply chain security solutions in AWS Marketplace or on the Sonatype website .

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain security company. We provide the world’s best end-to-end software supply chain security solution, by combining the only proactive malicious protection against malicious open source, the only enterprise grade SBOM management and the leading open source dependency management platform. This empowers enterprises to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale. As founders of Nexus Repository and stewards of Maven Central, the world’s largest repository of Java open-source software, we are software pioneers and our open source expertise is unmatched. We empower innovation with an unparalleled commitment to build faster, safer software and harness AI and data intelligence to mitigate risk, maximize efficiencies, and drive powerful software development. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on Sonatype to optimize their software supply chains. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.