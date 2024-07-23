Loom Machine Market Size Forecast to Soar to USD 9.1 Billion by 2034 with Consistent 5.4% Growth: Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The loom machine market (직기 시장) was projected to attain US$ 5.1 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 5.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 9.1 billion .

The integration of the Internet of Things in loom machines for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance is a notable trend. Increasing demand for customized and flexible textile production is driving the development of versatile loom machines.

The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in the textile industry, including advanced robotics, AI, and big data analytics, is transforming loom machine operations. The need for upgradation of outdated machinery in developed economies presents a significant opportunity for market expansion.

The booming e-commerce sector is driving demand for a diverse range of textiles, thereby positively impacting the loom machine market. Increased investments in research and development for innovative and efficient loom machines can open new avenues for market players.

Increased investments by key market players in advanced loom technologies are driving market growth. Growing demand for technical textiles, which are used in various industries such as automotive, construction, and healthcare, is driving the need for advanced loom machines.

The shift towards digitalization in the textile industry is leading to the adoption of digital looms, which offer higher precision and efficiency. The development of hybrid looms that combine features of different types of looms to offer versatility in textile production.

Increased focus on skill development and training programs for operators to effectively handle advanced loom machines. Strategic collaborations and partnerships among key market players to develop innovative loom technologies and expand market presence.

Key Findings of Market Report

The rise in smart textiles, which integrate electronic components into fabrics, is driving demand for advanced loom machines capable of producing these innovative materials.

The global fashion industry's continuous expansion fuels the need for efficient and versatile loom machines to meet the high demand for diverse textile products.

The trend towards micro-manufacturing and on-demand production, which requires flexible and adaptable loom machines.

Improved user interfaces and control systems in loom machines to make them more user-friendly and accessible to operators.

Market Trends for Loom Machines

By type, the rapier loom segment is expected to boost the growth of the loom machine market.

Rapier looms offer high-speed weaving capabilities with enhanced efficiency, leading to increased production rates. This efficiency is particularly beneficial for manufacturers aiming to scale up their production while maintaining high quality.

The ability of rapier looms to produce superior-quality fabrics with intricate patterns and designs makes them highly preferred in the fashion and apparel industry. This quality advantage drives their adoption among premium textile manufacturers.

In terms of operation, the automatic loom segment is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Automatic looms offer enhanced efficiency and higher productivity compared to manual and semi-automatic looms. They can operate continuously with minimal human intervention, significantly increasing output.

Automatic looms ensure high precision and consistency in fabric production. The automation of processes minimizes errors and variations, resulting in superior quality textiles that meet stringent industry standards.

Global Market for Loom Machine: Regional Outlook

North America

There is a strong demand for high-quality textiles in various sectors, including fashion, home textiles, and technical textiles. This demand necessitates advanced loom machines capable of producing superior fabrics with intricate designs.

The broader trend towards industrial automation in North America is influencing the textile industry as well. The adoption of automated loom machines helps manufacturers reduce labor costs, improve precision, and increase production rates.

Asia Pacific

Significant foreign direct investments in the textile sector are flowing into Asia Pacific, driven by the region's favorable economic environment and cost advantages. These investments are often accompanied by the introduction of advanced loom technologies.

Asia Pacific is a major hub for the textile and apparel industry. The increasing demand for textiles, both domestically and for export, is boosting the need for efficient and high-capacity loom machines.

Loom Machine Market: Key Players

The loom machine market is poised for growth driven by technological innovations, expanding textile production capacities in emerging economies, and increasing demand for efficient and sustainable weaving solutions. Continued focus on automation, digitalization, and sustainability will be critical for maintaining competitiveness in this dynamic market landscape. The following companies are well known participants in the loom machine market:

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

TSUDAKOMA Corp.

Picanol Group

Itema S.p.A.

Sulzer Ltd

LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS LIMITED.

Stäubli International AG.

Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Key Developments

In 2022, Itema launched a new entity in Turkey named İtema Tekstil Makineleri Servis Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi.

In the same year, Picanol introduced PicConnect, a fully digital platform accessible to all its customers. PicConnect offers a comprehensive array of functionalities, encompassing industrial IoT and service-oriented applications. Connecting Picanol weaving machines to PicConnect enables users to maximize the full potential of their equipment.

Loom Machine Market Segmentation

By Type

Air Jet Loom

Water Jet Loom

Rapier Loom

Missile Loom

Multiphase Loom

By Operation

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By Speed

Up to 250 RPM

250 - 750 RPM

750 - 1200 RPM

Above 1200 RPM

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

