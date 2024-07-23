Calfee’s Investment Management Group Chair Patrick D. Hayes Named Board Chair of National Society of Compliance Professionals

Cincinnati, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick D. Hayes, Investment Management Practice Group Chair and Partner at the law firm of Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP, recently was named Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Society of Compliance Professionals (NSCP). Hayes steps into the role after being elected as Chair-Elect in October 2023 following the appointment of former Board Chair Melissa Loner as NSCP’s Chief Operations Officer and Deputy Executive Director.

“With Patrick's extensive experience and deep commitment to NSCP, he is perfectly positioned to lead the Board,” stated Lisa Crossley, Executive Director of NSCP. “His prior role as Chair-Elect provided him with a solid foundation to drive NSCP forward, emphasizing member engagement and regulatory advocacy.”

In addition to his new position as Chair of the NSCP Board of Directors, Hayes serves as a member of the NSCP Executive, Governance, and Regulatory Advisory Committees.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support from the NSCP Staff, the Board of Directors, and the entire NSCP membership. This incredible community of talented individuals has been such a positive and motivating force for me over the past decade, and I am especially grateful now for the opportunity to serve its members, execute on its strategic goals, and help lead this organization over the next two years,” Hayes stated.

In 2020, Hayes launched The Securities Compliance Podcast: Compliance in Context™, co-sponsored by Calfee and the NSCP. He designed the podcast as a personal masterclass for the securities industry’s legal and compliance professionals.

As Chair of Calfee’s Investment Management Practice Group, Hayes counsels registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, family offices, crypto and digital asset traders, and other financial professionals in the development and administration of their compliance programs.

