Connected Aircraft Market Research Report 2024-2034: Global and Regional Forecasts by Connectivity, Type, and Platform, with Profiles of the Leading Industry Players

In terms of value the market surpassed US$5.5 billion in 2023. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033.

Improved Airline and Passenger Safety



The connected aircraft industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology aimed at enhancing airline and passenger safety. This industry integrates various digital and communication technologies to create a networked environment, providing real-time data and connectivity for aircraft.



Connected aircraft can continuously monitor their own systems and components, identifying potential issues before they become critical. This predictive maintenance reduces the risk of in-flight failures, enhancing overall safety. Real-time data transmission allows for continuous analysis of flight conditions, weather patterns, and other variables, helping pilots make more informed decisions.



Limited Availability of Bandwidth to Restrain Connected Aircraft Industry



The connected aircraft industry, which includes systems enabling in-flight connectivity and data sharing between aircraft and ground systems, is poised for significant growth. However, one major challenge that could restrain this industry is the limited availability of bandwidth. Passengers increasingly expect reliable and high-speed internet access during flights, similar to what they experience on the ground. The available bandwidth must be shared among all passengers and crew, leading to potential slowdowns during peak usage times.



Airlines and aircraft operators rely on real-time data transmission for operations, maintenance, and safety. This includes communication with air traffic control, live weather updates, and aircraft health monitoring systems. Limited bandwidth can slow down the transmission of critical data, potentially affecting operational efficiency and timely decision-making.

Segments Covered in the Report



Type Outlook

Hardware

Software

Connectivity Outlook

In-flight

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Ground

Platform Outlook

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation

UAV

Advanced Air Mobility

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Anuvu

Astronics Corporation

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International

Iridium Communications

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

TE Connectivity

Thales Group

Viasat

Other major companies featured in the report:

Aegean Airlines

Aer Lingus

Aeromobile

AeroSat Link Technology

Air Canada

Air France

Air India

Airbus

AirSprint Private Aviation

Amazon

Atlas Air Service AG

Bell

Bharti Airtel

Boeing

Cathay Pacific

China Satcom

China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd.

Cobham Aerospace Communications

Delta Air Lines

Deutsche Telekom

Emirates

Etihad

FlySafair

GE Aviation

H&T Recharge

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.

Hughes Network Systems

IBM

Indra

InflightFlix International

Inmarsat

Japan Airlines (JAL)

Korean Air

L3Harris Technologies

LCI

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group

Microsoft

Netflix

NetJets

NewSpace Research and Technologies

Nowhere Networks

OneWeb

Palantir

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Avionics

Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

Reliance

Rocket Lab USA

Rockwell Collins

Satelles

SES Networks

Sichuan Airlines

Singapore Airlines

Thales Alenia Space

Trablisa

Turkish Airlines

Viasat

Vodafone

Wizz Air

