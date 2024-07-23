Global Pasta Strategic Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Expansion of Online Grocery Shopping, Celebrity Chefs and Cooking Shows Influence Pasta Consumption Trends

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pasta is estimated at US$50.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$64.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the pasta market is driven by several factors. Increasing consumer interest in convenience foods that are quick and easy to prepare is a significant driver, as pasta fits well into busy lifestyles. Technological innovations in food processing have enabled the production of high-quality, non-traditional pasta varieties that meet diverse dietary needs, thereby expanding the market reach. The rising popularity of international cuisines has also spurred demand for different types of pasta, as consumers seek to recreate authentic dishes at home.

Furthermore, marketing strategies that highlight the health benefits and culinary versatility of pasta are attracting health-conscious consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted pasta sales, as more people cook at home and stock up on non-perishable foods. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of pasta products, driving market growth even further.

These factors, combined with ongoing product innovation and the growing emphasis on sustainable and organic food options, create a dynamic and expanding market for pasta.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Dried Pasta segment, which is expected to reach US$39.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The Chilled / Fresh Pasta segment is also set to grow at 2.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $13.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR to reach $13.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Pasta - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Consumer Preference for Convenience Foods Drive Growth of Ready-to-Eat Pasta

Growing Health Consciousness Spurs Demand for Whole Grain and Gluten-Free Pasta

Increasing Popularity of Plant-Based Diets Generates Opportunities for Innovative Pasta Varieties

Expansion of Online Grocery Shopping Strengthens Business Case for Direct-to-Consumer Pasta Brands

Rising Influence of Culinary Tourism Expands Addressable Market for Authentic Regional Pasta

Advancements in Food Processing Propel Growth in Premium Pasta Segments

Pandemic Throws the Spotlight on Shelf-Stable Food Categories, Boosting Pasta Sales

Innovative Marketing Strategies and Social Media Influence Accelerate Demand for Niche Pasta Products

Evolving Dietary Trends and Popularity of Low-Carb and Keto Diets Impact Pasta Market

Regulatory Changes in Food Labeling Creates Challenges and Opportunities for Pasta Manufacturers

Emphasis on Food Safety Standards Drives Adoption of Quality Control Technologies in Pasta Production

Growing Awareness of Mediterranean Diet Propels Growth of Traditional Italian Pasta Varieties

How Celebrity Chefs and Cooking Shows Influence Pasta Consumption Trends

Sustainability Initiatives and Organic Farming Impact Pasta Production

E-commerce and Digital Transformation Drives Adoption of Subscription-Based Pasta Delivery Services

Cultural Fusion and Globalization Influence the Demand for Innovative Pasta Flavors

Rising Urbanization and Busy Lifestyles Spur Growth in Single-Serve Pasta Packs

Enhanced Focus on Nutritional Value Expands Addressable Market for Fortified and Enriched Pasta

Increasing Consumer Demand for Transparency Drives Adoption of Blockchain in Pasta Supply Chains

