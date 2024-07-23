World Changing Labour Markets Analysis 2024: A New Demographic Map, Tech-Driven Transformation, Tackling Labour Challenges

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Economic Reality: Changing Labour Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global labour markets are rapidly evolving, influenced by demographic shifts, technological advancements, changing workforce preferences, and unexpected events. While this transformation impacts costs, productivity and economic growth, it also offers opportunities for innovation and investment in technology and human capital. Understanding these shifts is crucial for companies to adapt strategies, embrace technology, and focus on talent attraction and skill development.



Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

A new demographic map

Tech-driven transformation

Tackling labour market challenges

Conclusion

