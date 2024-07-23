Amazon.com's Performance in the Retail Industry 2024: State of Play, Exposure to Future Growth, Competitive Positioning, Brick-and-Mortar Strategy, Regulatory Risk and Labour Disputes

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amazon.com Inc in Retail (World)" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amazon is one of the most recognisable brands in the world. Founded as an online bookstore in 1994, Amazon's operations today includes first- and third-party marketplaces, grocery, advertising, streaming, web services and healthcare. At its core, however, it remains a continuously disruptive e-commerce retailer. This report focuses on the current drivers of Amazon's growth, the areas where Amazon is threatened, and how the company's proverbial flywheel approach continues to define it.



The Amazon.com Inc in Retail (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retail industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.



Product coverage: Retail E-Commerce, Retail Offline.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Retail market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of play

Exposure to future growth

Competitive positioning

Brick-and-mortar strategy

Other business segments

Regulatory risk and labour disputes

Outlook

Appendix

