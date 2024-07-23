Notice to Disregard: Fall Line Capital

Disregard previous PR

| Source: Fall Line Capital Fall Line Capital

San Mateo, California, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Opening a New Chapter in Agriculture: Strategic Cooperation between JoyHub and Fall Line,” issued on July 18, 2024, over GlobeNewswire. Anyone else that picked up this release over wires should also disregard this release