ART SHARE 002 S.A.

16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S.L: B273672

Ticker: BAC1EU

For Immediate Release

PUBLICATION OF MANAGEMENT REPORT, AUDIT REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Luxembourg, 23 July 2024

Art Share 002 S.A. (“Art Share 002” or the “Company”), the sole holder of the iconic artwork from Francis Bacon 'Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963’ (the “Artwork”), advises that it has today published its Management Report, Audit Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 on the Company's website at www.artshares002.com.

To approve these Management Report, Audit Report and Financial Statements, an Annual General Meeting was convened and will be held on 31 July 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST) at the Company's registered office at 16 rue Eugène Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg.

As shareholders of the class B shares of Company you are invited to express your votes through your bank or local broker no later than 9:00 a.m. (CEST) on 30 July 2024. Any votes cast after that time and date shall not be taken into account for participation and vote results.

About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the “Securitisation Law”). It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risk within the meaning of article 53 of the Securitisation Law, financed inter alia by the class B shares issued by the Company. The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork and its trading on the ARTEX Global Markets.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

