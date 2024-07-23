Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market Insights, 2024-2030 - Rise in Gun Violence Driving Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Forensic Technologies and Services is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$41.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Forensic Services segment, which is expected to reach US$27.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%. The Forensic Solutions segment is also set to grow at 7.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $2.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 797 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

