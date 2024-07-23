New York, USA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLP Agonist Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The GLP-1 receptor agonist market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity, and the high efficacy of these drugs in managing such conditions. Key market drivers include advancements in GLP-1 receptor agonist formulations, a robust product pipeline, and the ability of these drugs to modify cardiovascular risk factors, such as reducing body weight, lowering blood pressure, improving lipid profiles, and enhancing glycemic control. As chronic diseases rise globally, pharmaceutical companies are aligning their research and development initiatives with the World Health Organization's recommendations to combat non-communicable diseases.

DelveInsight’s 'GLP Agonist Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline GLP agonists in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the GLP agonist pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the GLP Agonist Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s GLP agonist pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline GLP agonists.

active players working to develop pipeline GLP agonists. Key GLP agonist companies such as Sciwind, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eccogene, Suzhou, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neuraly, Carmot Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Biolexis Therapeutics and others are evaluating new GLP agonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new GLP agonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline GLP agonists such as XW014, Survodutide, MK-6024, ECC5004, RGT001-075, Tirzepatide, CT 388, Pegylated exenatide, VK2735, MLX 7000 and others are under different phases of GLP agonist clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of GLP agonist clinical trials. In July 2024, Pfizer announced that based on results from the ongoing pharmacokinetic study (NCT06153758), the company selected its preferred once-daily modified release formulation for danuglipron , an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

announced that based on results from the ongoing pharmacokinetic study (NCT06153758), the company selected its preferred once-daily modified release formulation for , an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. In July 2024, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of avexitide from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals . Avexitide has been studied for the potential treatment of first-in-class GLP-1 receptor antagonists to treat hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia to date.

announced the of from . Avexitide has been studied for the potential treatment of first-in-class GLP-1 receptor antagonists to treat hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia to date. In July 2024 , Genentech , a member of the Roche Group announced positive topline results from two arms of an ongoing multi-part Phase I clinical trial for CT-996, an investigational, once-daily, oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of both type 2 diabetes and obesity.

, , a member of the Roche Group announced positive from two arms of an ongoing multi-part Phase I clinical trial for an investigational, once-daily, oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of both type 2 diabetes and obesity. In May 2024, Roche’s dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist CT-388 produced positive findings treating obesity and type 2 diabetes in a Phase Ib clinical trial. The company announced results from the trial show that a once-weekly subcutaneous (SC) injection of CT-388 produced significant weight loss in healthy adults with obesity compared with placebo across 24 weeks.

dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist produced positive findings treating obesity and type 2 diabetes in a The company announced results from the trial show that a once-weekly subcutaneous (SC) injection of CT-388 produced significant weight loss in healthy adults with obesity compared with placebo across 24 weeks. In March 2024, Viking Therapeutics announced positive results from the company's Phase I multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of an oral tablet formulation of VK2735 , a dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors, in development for the potential treatment of metabolic disorders such as obesity.

announced positive results from the company's Phase I multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of an oral tablet formulation of , a dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors, in development for the potential treatment of metabolic disorders such as obesity. In January 2024, Sciwind Biosciences announced positive interim results from the first four cohorts of a Phase I clinical trial of oral ecnoglutide (XW004). Ecnoglutide is a long-acting, cAMP signaling biased, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog that is being developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The GLP agonist pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage GLP agonist drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the GLP agonist clinical trial landscape.

GLP Agonist Overview

Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) agonists are medications mainly used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus. They imitate the action of the natural hormone GLP-1, which is released by the intestines after eating. GLP-1 is vital for regulating blood sugar levels by promoting insulin secretion and suppressing glucagon release, both of which help to lower blood glucose.

There are several GLP-1 receptor agonists available, each with its own formulation and dosing schedule. Commonly prescribed ones include exenatide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, semaglutide, and lixisenatide. These medications are usually given by subcutaneous injection, with dosing frequencies ranging from daily to weekly. This convenient dosing can enhance patient adherence and lead to better treatment outcomes.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are crucial in managing type 2 diabetes and obesity due to their diverse effects. They boost insulin secretion in response to glucose while inhibiting glucagon release, aiding in blood sugar control without causing hypoglycemia. Additionally, they reduce appetite, support weight loss, and offer cardiovascular benefits, such as lowering the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). These agents may also help preserve pancreatic beta cell function, improve liver health in conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and potentially provide neuroprotective and renoprotective effects. With convenient dosing options and potential for combination therapies, GLP-1 agonists are promising treatments for various metabolic and neurological conditions, highlighting their significant clinical importance.





A snapshot of the Pipeline GLP Agonist Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Survodutide Boehringer Ingelheim Phase III Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; Obesity; Type 2 diabetes mellitus Subcutaneous MK-6024 Merck Phase II Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis Subcutaneous RGT001-075 Regor Therapeutics Phase II Obesity; Type 2 diabetes mellitus Oral XW014 Sciwind Phase I Type 2 diabetes mellitus Oral ECC5004 Eccogene Phase I Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; Obesity; Type 2 diabetes mellitus Oral KN056 Alphamab Oncology Phase I Type 2 diabetes mellitus Subcutaneous

GLP Agonist Therapeutics Assessment

The GLP agonist pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging GLP agonist segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the GLP Agonist Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Key GLP Agonist Companies : Sciwind, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eccogene, Suzhou, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neuraly, Carmot Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Biolexis Therapeutics, and others

: Sciwind, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eccogene, Suzhou, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neuraly, Carmot Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Biolexis Therapeutics, and others Key GLP Agonist Pipeline Therapies: XW014, Survodutide, MK-6024, ECC5004, RGT001-075, Tirzepatide, CT 388, Pegylated exenatide, VK2735, MLX 7000, and others

Table of Contents

1. GLP Agonist Pipeline Report Introduction 2. GLP Agonist Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. GLP Agonist Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. GLP Agonist Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. GLP Agonist Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. GLP Agonist Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. GLP Agonist Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. GLP Agonist Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. GLP Agonist Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the GLP Agonist Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the GLP Agonist Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

