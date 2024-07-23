Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Shareholders of July 30, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (“Hertz” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTZ). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (ii) demand for Hertz’s EVs was not as strong as Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its ICE vehicles and EVs; and (v) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz’s financial results.



If you bought Hertz shares between April 27, 2023 and April 24, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/hertz-global-holdings/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 30, 2024.

