[Latest] US Diabetes Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.8 Billion by 2033 at a 7.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "US Diabetes Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices), By Sale Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetes Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Diabetes Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

US Diabetes Devices Market: Overview

Glucose monitoring systems, such as glucometers, help individuals measure their blood sugar levels, while CGM systems provide continuous real-time glucose readings, offering valuable insights into glucose trends and patterns. Insulin delivery devices, such as insulin pumps, pens, and syringes, enable precise administration of insulin doses to regulate blood sugar levels.

In the US, the diabetes device market is witnessing several prominent trends that are reshaping how diabetes is managed. Firstly, there’s a notable shift towards greater integration and connectivity in diabetes devices, driven by advancements in digital health technologies.

This includes the rise of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and insulin pumps with smartphone connectivity, allowing for real-time data monitoring and remote patient management. Secondly, there’s a growing emphasis on user-friendly and discreet designs, catering to the preferences and lifestyle needs of individuals with diabetes.

Additionally, there’s increasing interest in the development of closed-loop systems or artificial pancreas technologies, aiming to automate insulin delivery and optimize blood glucose control.

Furthermore, there’s a trend towards personalized medicine, with the integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence to tailor diabetes management strategies to individual patient characteristics, leading to more precise and effective treatment outcomes.

By type, the insulin delivery devices segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The trend in insulin delivery devices is towards increased convenience, accuracy, and integration of technology.

This includes the development of smaller, more discreet insulin pumps, wearable continuous glucose monitors, and automated insulin delivery systems to improve management and quality of life for individuals with diabetes.

By application, the hospital pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

A growing trend in hospital pharmacies is the integration of advanced technologies such as automated medication dispensing systems, robotic medication compounding, and electronic health record integration. These innovations aim to enhance medication safety, efficiency, and patient care outcomes.

By end user, hospital segment held highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

A notable trend in hospitals is the increasing integration of technology, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring systems, to enhance patient care delivery and efficiency. This shift reflects a broader emphasis on digital health solutions and patient-centered care models.

Becton Dickinson and Co (BD) is a medical technology company, which manufactures and sells medical devices, reagents, and instruments.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed US Diabetes Devices market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period is duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this US Diabetes Devices industry.

The competitive landscape includes of key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

US Diabetes Devices Market : Recent Developments

In March 2023, Medtronic announced the launch of its new MiniMed 780G hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system. The MiniMed 780G system is a combination of an insulin pump and a CGM system that automatically adjusts insulin delivery based on blood glucose levels. The system is designed to help people with type 1 diabetes achieve better glycemic control.

In February 2023, Dexcom announced the launch of its new Dexcom G7 CGM system. The Dexcom G7 is a smaller, more accurate, and longer-lasting CGM system than previous models. The system is also designed to be more affordable and easier to use.

In October 2023, Biocon revealed a partnership with Juno Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical firm in Canada. The collaboration aims to commercialize Liraglutide, a drug-device combination designed to treat and manage Type 2 diabetes and obesity within the Canadian market.

List of the prominent players in the US Diabetes Devices Market:

Medtronic

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Novo Nordisk

Dexcom

Sanofi

Insulet Corporation

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Ypsomed Holding AG

Eli Lilly and Company

LifeScan

Tandem Diabetes Care

Terumo Corporation

Arkray

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Sinocare Inc.

AgaMatrix Holdings LLC

Trividia Health Inc.

Others

The US Diabetes Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

By Sale Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics

Online Pharmacies

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Center

