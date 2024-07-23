Avista Foundation awards 40 grants supporting education and youth development

SPOKANE, Wash., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation is awarding $201,750 in grants to 40 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon to support education and youth development.
“Together with our partners, we are making a difference in the lives of young people. Avista is proud to support the vital programs and organizations that nurture, educate, and uplift our youth,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO.
The second-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:
- Providing scholarships for childcare programs and summer camps at the Northeast Youth Center in Spokane, Wash.
- Supplying shoes for children in Lewiston, Idaho through LC Crew’s shoe drive.
- Helping the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley in Southern Oregon expand its science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM) program.
The full list of second-quarter awards includes:
|Name
|State
|Award
|Active4Youth
|Washington
|$4,000
|Arts Alliance Inc.
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Asotin County Library Foundation
|Washington
|$1,500
|Believe in Me
|Washington
|$3,000
|Boy Scouts of America Inland Northwest Council
|Washington
|$5,000
|Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley
|Oregon
|$2,500
|College Success Foundation
|Washington
|$20,000
|Columbia Basin Foundation
|Washington
|$2,000
|Community Colleges of Spokane Foundation
|Washington
|$5,000
|Create Your Statement
|Washington
|$1,000
|Crossing Bridges Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc.
|Oregon
|$2,500
|Eastern Washington University Foundation
|Washington
|$9,000
|Generation Alive
|Washington
|$3,000
|Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho
|Washington
|$2,500
|Gonzaga University
|Washington
|$72,000
|Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation
|Idaho
|$1,500
|Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association (INWFMA)
|Washington
|$3,500
|Junior Achievement of Washington
|Washington
|$2,000
|Kaniksu Land Trust Inc.
|Idaho
|$3,000
|Klamath Falls CASA
|Oregon
|$5,000
|LC Crew, Inc
|Idaho
|$500
|Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education
|Idaho
|$10,000
|Millwood Impact
|Washington
|$1,250
|Northeast Youth Center
|Washington
|$2,500
|Northwest Youth Corps dba Idaho Conservation Corps
|Idaho
|$2,000
|Palouse Discovery Science Center
|Washington
|$2,000
|Panhandle Alliance for Education
|Idaho
|$500
|Peak 7 Adventures
|Washington
|$2,000
|Quality Behavioral Health
|Washington
|$3,000
|Reach Out and Read Northwest
|Washington
|$1,500
|Sandpoint Youth Center Inc.
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Second Chance Ranch
|Washington
|$2,750
|Spirit Lake Senior Citizens Inc.
|Idaho
|$1,750
|Spokane Eastside Reunion Association
|Washington
|$5,000
|Spokane Hearing Oral Program of Excellence
|Washington
|$1,500
|Spokane Parks Foundation
|Washington
|$3,000
|The Way to Justice
|Washington
|$3,000
|University of Idaho IWRRI
|Idaho
|$3,000
|YMCA of Grants Pass Oregon
|Oregon
|$2,000
|YMCA of the Inland Northwest
|Washington
|$3,000
The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Economic and Community Vitality Proposals are due by August 1, 2024. Organizations can see if they are eligible and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.
About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
