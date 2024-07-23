Avista Foundation awards 40 grants supporting education and youth development

SPOKANE, Wash., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation is awarding $201,750 in grants to 40 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon to support education and youth development.



“Together with our partners, we are making a difference in the lives of young people. Avista is proud to support the vital programs and organizations that nurture, educate, and uplift our youth,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO.

The second-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:

Providing scholarships for childcare programs and summer camps at the Northeast Youth Center in Spokane, Wash.

in Spokane, Wash. Supplying shoes for children in Lewiston, Idaho through LC Crew’s shoe drive.

shoe drive. Helping the Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley in Southern Oregon expand its science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM) program.



The full list of second-quarter awards includes:

Name State Award Active4Youth Washington $4,000 Arts Alliance Inc. Idaho $2,500 Asotin County Library Foundation Washington $1,500 Believe in Me Washington $3,000 Boy Scouts of America Inland Northwest Council Washington $5,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley Oregon $2,500 College Success Foundation Washington $20,000 Columbia Basin Foundation Washington $2,000 Community Colleges of Spokane Foundation Washington $5,000 Create Your Statement Washington $1,000 Crossing Bridges Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. Oregon $2,500 Eastern Washington University Foundation Washington $9,000 Generation Alive Washington $3,000 Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Washington $2,500 Gonzaga University Washington $72,000 Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation Idaho $1,500 Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association (INWFMA) Washington $3,500 Junior Achievement of Washington Washington $2,000 Kaniksu Land Trust Inc. Idaho $3,000 Klamath Falls CASA Oregon $5,000 LC Crew, Inc Idaho $500 Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Idaho $10,000 Millwood Impact Washington $1,250 Northeast Youth Center Washington $2,500 Northwest Youth Corps dba Idaho Conservation Corps Idaho $2,000 Palouse Discovery Science Center Washington $2,000 Panhandle Alliance for Education Idaho $500 Peak 7 Adventures Washington $2,000 Quality Behavioral Health Washington $3,000 Reach Out and Read Northwest Washington $1,500 Sandpoint Youth Center Inc. Idaho $1,000 Second Chance Ranch Washington $2,750 Spirit Lake Senior Citizens Inc. Idaho $1,750 Spokane Eastside Reunion Association Washington $5,000 Spokane Hearing Oral Program of Excellence Washington $1,500 Spokane Parks Foundation Washington $3,000 The Way to Justice Washington $3,000 University of Idaho IWRRI Idaho $3,000 YMCA of Grants Pass Oregon Oregon $2,000 YMCA of the Inland Northwest Washington $3,000



The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Economic and Community Vitality Proposals are due by August 1, 2024. Organizations can see if they are eligible and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com.

About the Avista Foundation

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $16 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

