Pixalate Releases Global Q2 2024 CTV FAST Apps Rankings & Ad Spend Reports for Connected TV (CTV): FAST Apps Estimated Ad Spend Market Share Drops 64% Across Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV

London, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 Global Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Apps Rankings and Traffic Analysis Report for CTV. Pixalate published Roku , Apple TV , Amazon Fire TV , and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.



To compile these reports, Pixalate’s data science and analyst team analyzed over six billion open programmatic advertising transactions across more than 10K CTV Bundle IDs mapped to over 5K unique CTV apps in the second quarter of 2024.

Key Report Takeaways

Global:

Ad Spend: 64% YoY decrease in estimated open programmatic ad spend share of voice that went to FAST apps 37% YoY decrease on Roku 43% YoY decrease on Amazon Fire TV 44% YoY decrease on Apple TV 67% YoY decrease on Samsung Smart TV





Apple TV:

Ad Spend: 10% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps

IVT Rate: 77% higher for non-FAST apps

77% higher for non-FAST apps Top Grossing FAST apps (Q2 2024, by open programmatic ad revenue estimates): Xumo, Plex, NewsON





Roku:

Ad Spend: 10% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps Highest share of FAST app ad spend was seen in LATAM (almost 70%)

IVT Rate: 30% higher IVT rate for non-FAST apps

30% higher IVT rate for non-FAST apps Top Grossing FAST apps (Q2 2024, by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Pluto TV, Sling TV, Xumo



Amazon Fire TV:

Ad Spend: 15% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps

IVT Rate : 63% higher IVT rate for non-FAST apps

: 63% higher IVT rate for non-FAST apps Top Grossing FAST apps (Q2 2024, by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Pluto TV, Plex, Sling TV







Samsung TV:

Ad Spend: 6% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps

IVT Rate: 32% higher IVT rate for FAST apps on Samsung Smart TV

32% higher IVT rate for FAST apps on Samsung Smart TV Top Grossing FAST apps (Q2 2024, by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Samsung TV Plus, ViX, Pluto TV





“FAST apps rose to prominence during COVID-19 and while initially promising, relative ad spend in this space has fallen dramatically,” said Amit Shetty, VP of Product at Pixalate. “This decline possibly suggests market saturation of FAST apps and a potential shift towards non-FAST apps, which may be perceived as offering more premium inventory.”

What are FAST Apps?

FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) apps offer viewers access to “linear” video content presented in a channel-based format without the burden of subscription fees. Unlike streaming platforms that rely on viewer subscriptions, the FAST apps model is sustained by advertising revenue providing users with free, ad-supported video streaming services.

Download all of Pixalate’s Q2 2024 Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Apps Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q2 2024 FAST Apps Rankings & Traffic Analysis Reports, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. For this press release and the Q2 2024 FAST Apps Rankings & Traffic Analysis Reports, open programmatic ads sold, as measured by Pixalate, are used as a proxy to generate ad spend estimates.