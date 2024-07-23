VYRE Network Partners With Anjohn Studios to Showcase the Next Gen of Storytellers Through Animated Content

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYRE Network, a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide, and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company” – OTC: CAPV) is pleased to announce its partnership with Anjohn Studios to showcase the next generation of storytellers through high-quality branded animated content that tells diverse stories through inclusion, technology, and creativity.



Anjohn Studios is an innovative production company based in Atlanta, specializing in 3D animation and CGI. Founded by its President and CEO Kevin D. Young, Anjohn Studios embodies a storytelling and production excellence.

Kevin's journey began when he was discovered as a writer by Russell Simmons, leading to numerous writing and producing projects over a 12-year professional career. Together with his mother, Andrea Johnson, an accomplished Atlanta playwright who has successfully financed, written, and produced theatrical stage plays, co-founded Anjohn Studios.

Anjohn Studios is a premier black-owned animation company delivering high-quality 3D animation from script to screen. Under the leadership of Anjohn’s expert advisors, Dr. Orin Carpenter, PhD, and Dr. Anthony Randolph, PhD, (Senior Technical Advisor) provide invaluable technical expertise and assistance to the studio and their partners. Dr. Orin Carpenter, PhD, (Senior Creative Advisor), brings over 20 years of experience in Visual and Performing Arts, and Dr. Anthony Randolph, PhD, (Senior Technical Advisor) brings 20 years of experience in entertainment and education, including work on films like Bourne Supremacy, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and The Day After Tomorrow.

With this partnership, Anjohn will provide to VYRE production, graphics, animation, pre-production, and alternative resources to create approved original content. In return, VYRE will globally distribute and monetize the content through programmatic advertising, and product placement opportunities that can be written into the script and animation.

"We at Anjohn Studios are thrilled to announce our partnership with Vyre Network, to create unique 3D Animation for Vyre's diverse and dynamic audience. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for us as we join forces with a network that shares our passion for innovative and creative storytelling. We look forward to the incredible opportunities this partnership will bring in animation and beyond”, stated Kevin Young, President & CEO of Anjohn Studios.

“We are excited to work with Kevin and AnJohn to showcase next level animation to the world. Kevin is a creative mind with unique concepts that will entertain viewers worldwide.” – Lamar Seay, Co-Founder VYRE Network

This partnership, organized by VYRE’s Content Advisor Dale Resteghini, is a direction for VYRE Network to lead the pack in the animated industry with independent storytellers. According to Data Bridge Market Research, just in North America alone, the animation market size was valued at $23.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $36.73 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2031. The size of the global animation market was forecast to exponentially grow within the following years, with continuous expansion across multiple media platforms. These estimates reflect the rising demand for this type of content which VYRE Network and Anjohn Studios will be able to supply and distribute.

VYRE users will be able to experience our first approved collaboration with an imaginative original 4-part docu-drama set up for a Christmas 2024 release. VYRE Network is a free app that can be downloaded on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Smart TV’s, LG, Samsung TV, Sony, Panasonic, and on the web at VYRE.tv.

ABOUT ANJOHN STUDIOS

Anjohn Studios is an innovative production company that specializes in 3D animation/character creation, CGI Environments and Virtual Reality (VR). With a commitment to high-quality branded content and the telling of compelling untold stories, ANJOHN is at the forefront of revolutionizing the entertainment industry. Their core values of inclusion, diverse storytelling, and simplistic excellence, drive their mission to dominate the present, while leading into the future.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. Vyrenetwork.com

VYRE Network / Cabo Verde Capital, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@vyrenetwork.com

Social Media @vyrenetwork

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.