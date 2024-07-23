Win Gold this Summer with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is ready to Cue’ the Gold this summer with winning deals for their Big Yellow Cup Rewards members.

Starting Friday, July 26th through August 11th, barbecue and sport enthusiasts across the country will have the opportunity to win big with some smokin’ barbecue rewards including Bonus Point Days where members can earn up to 500 bonus points, free food, and other big savings on popular menu items. To kick things off on July 26th, Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Rewards members will be treated to an Opening Ceremony Kickoff Reward of one Free Pulled Pork Sandwich valid online at www.dickeys.com or in the Dickey’s App only.

Additionally, Big Yellow Cup Rewards members will receive an awesome one-day only *Mystery Reward the day after the USA win a GOLD medal, in any sport, from July 27th through August 11th. This adds up to sixteen possible days of rewards for these barbecue loving guests that will be sent via email the following day.

“At Dickeys we never shy away from great competition,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “That’s why we love when the Summer Games come along every 4 years and provide us the wonderful opportunity to treat our most loyal guests to some winning barbecue.”

And the fun doesn’t stop there! A special Bonus Reward of a Free Brisket Sandwich with the purchase of a Big Yellow Cup will be given to all Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Rewards members if the USA wins the most gold medals at the end of the Games.

“We take great pride in both our Big Yellow Cup Rewards program and its loyal members,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “We are thrilled to put together a unique and fun Mystery Rewards program for the next few weeks to celebrate the USA taking home the gold at the Summer Games with barbecue lovers across the country.”

*Dickey’s Mystery Rewards are redeemable only by Big Yellow Cup Rewards members online or via the Dickey’s app only – Not valid in-store or on 3rd Party Delivery Platforms. Mystery Rewards will be valid for one day ONLY. If the Big Yellow Cup Rewards member does not redeem the Mystery Reward, they lose it and will not be able to redeem. No exceptions.

Call Dickey's catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for Fourth of July celebrations of any size.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has lead the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant in Mesquite Texas, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 8 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickeys has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

