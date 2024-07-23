Mondelēz International Names Filippo Catalano Chief Information and Digital Officer

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the appointment of Filippo Catalano as Chief Information and Digital Officer (CIDO). Reporting directly to Chair and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put, Catalano will be responsible for accelerating the company’s global technology transformation to drive long-term growth. He will join the organization later this year.



“We’re delighted to welcome Filippo in further advancing our enterprise-wide technology agenda as a critical enabler of our sustainable growth plan,” Van de Put said. “Filippo’s track record in driving digital transformation in leading consumer packaged goods companies will provide strong leadership to step-change the digital evolution of our business.”

Catalano most recently served as CIDO at Reckitt, where he led the information technology and digital team in helping to drive significant growth and expansion. Under his leadership, Reckitt re-platformed its technology stack to improve omnichannel operations, while successfully implementing multiple artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics platforms and solutions.

Earlier, Catalano served as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at Nestlé, where he led the transformation of technology platforms, data, analytics, e-business, processes and technology skills. Prior to Nestlé, Catalano spent more than 15 years at Procter & Gamble, leading the digital transformation of key brands and corporate initiatives across geographies. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Farmer Connect, a leading tech company providing traceability and deforestation reporting for key agricultural commodities.

“I am very excited to join Mondelēz International and help the company drive industry-leading technology solutions that grow competitive advantage while helping better connect customers and consumers with the snacking brands they love,” Catalano said.

Catalano holds a master’s degree in mechanical and energy engineering from Politecnico di Torino.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

