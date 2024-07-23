National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

DENVER, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:



For the quarter(1) For the year(1) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2024 2023 Net income ($000's) $ 26,135 $ 31,391 $ 32,557 $ 57,526 $ 72,840 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.82 $ 0.85 $ 1.50 $ 1.91 Return on average assets 1.06% 1.28% 1.34% 1.17% 1.52% Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.17% 1.39% 1.45% 1.28% 1.63% Return on average equity 8.46% 10.30% 11.35% 9.37% 12.94% Return on average tangible common equity(2) 12.44% 15.14% 17.24% 13.77% 19.05%

(1 ) Ratios are annualized. (2 ) See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “During the second quarter, we delivered quarterly earnings of $0.68 per diluted share and continued to strengthen our balance sheet. We maintained a strong net interest margin of 3.76% and are prepared to take action should the Federal Reserve Bank lower interest rates this year. We are leveraging diverse revenue streams across our franchise, resulting in an increase in year-to-date fee income of 11.4% over the prior period. Our teams generated strong balance sheet growth by delivering 8.1% annualized net loan growth and 7.9% annualized average deposit growth during the second quarter.”

Mr. Laney added, “We made meaningful progress resolving our non-performing loans. We continue to adhere to sound banking practices by maintaining a prudent approach to extending credit along with a granular and diversified loan portfolio. We believe our strong Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.41%, ample liquidity position, and diversified funding sources provide strength in any economic environment and provide optionality that we will leverage for future growth.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2024, except as noted)

Net income totaled $26.1 million or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million or $0.82 per diluted share, a decrease from the prior quarter largely due to impairment of venture capital investments and increased provision expense driven by loan growth. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $36.2 million, compared to $40.6 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 1.17%, compared to 1.39%, and the return on average tangible common equity totaled 12.44%, compared to 15.14%.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $85.3 million, compared to $85.7 million in the prior quarter. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.76%, narrowing two basis points as a four basis point increase in earning asset yields was more than offset by a seven basis point increase in the cost of funds.

Loans

Total loans increased $153.1 million, or 8.1% annualized, to $7.7 billion at June 30, 2024. We generated quarterly loan fundings totaling $505.2 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $384.4 million. The average interest rate on the second quarter’s loan originations was 8.4%.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded $2.8 million of provision expense for credit losses, compared to no provision expense in the prior quarter. The current quarter’s provision expense was driven by loan growth and higher reserve requirements from changes in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.22% of average total loans, compared to 0.00% in the prior quarter, driven by one previously reserved credit that was resolved during the quarter. Non-performing loans decreased 13 basis points to 0.34% of total loans at June 30, 2024, and non-performing assets decreased 17 basis points to 0.36% of total loans and OREO at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.25% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.29% in the prior quarter.

Deposits

Average total deposits increased $160.9 million, or 7.9% annualized, to $8.4 billion during the second quarter 2024. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 92.2% at June 30, 2024. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $135.6 million to $7.4 billion. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 87.8% and 88.3% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $14.0 million, compared to $17.7 million during the first quarter. Included in the second quarter was $3.9 million of impairment related to venture capital investments classified as non-marketable securities. Included in the prior quarter was a $0.6 million gain from the sale of a banking center building. Excluding these items, non-interest income increased $0.9 million driven by our diversified sources of fee revenue including increases in SBA loan income, trust income, Cambr income and mortgage banking income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $0.2 million to $63.1 million during the second quarter. Salaries and benefits increased $0.4 million and occupancy and equipment increased $0.2 million. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in other non-interest expense of $0.4 million. The efficiency ratio totaled 64.6% for the second quarter, compared to 61.8% for the first quarter. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio, excluding other intangible assets amortization, totaled 61.5% for the second quarter, compared to 58.8%.

Income tax expense totaled $5.6 million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior quarter, due to lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 17.7%, compared to 19.3% for the first quarter.

Capital

Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The tier 1 leverage ratio totaled 10.20%, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 12.41% at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity totaled $1.2 billion at June 30, 2024, increasing $15.8 million, largely due to $15.4 million of growth in retained earnings.

Common book value per share increased $0.34 to $32.92 at June 30, 2024. Tangible common book value per share increased $0.42 to $23.74 as this quarter’s earnings outpaced the quarterly dividend.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the first six months of 2023, except as noted)

Net income totaled $57.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $72.8 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2023. The decrease over the same period prior year was largely driven by lower net interest income, due to an increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in interest income. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in our non-interest income discussed below. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $76.8 million, compared to $96.7 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 1.28%, compared to 1.63%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 13.77%, compared to 19.05%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $171.0 million, compared to $187.5 million. Average earning assets increased $171.4 million, including average loan growth of $313.0 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities of $87.9 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 45 basis points to 3.77%, as the increase in earning asset yields was more than offset by an increase in the cost of funds. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $654.4 million due to higher deposit balances, and the cost of funds totaled 2.29%, compared to 1.20% in the same period prior year.

Loans outstanding totaled $7.7 billion, increasing $307.8 million or 4.2%. New loan fundings over the trailing twelve months totaled $1.5 billion, led by commercial loan fundings of $1.0 billion.

The Company recorded $2.8 million of provision expense for credit losses for the first six months of 2024, compared to provision expense of $2.6 million in the same period prior year. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.11% of average total loans during the first six months of 2024, compared to 0.02% of average total loans during the first six months of 2023. Non-performing loans decreased 11 basis points to 0.34% of total loans at June 30, 2024, and non-performing assets decreased 14 basis points to 0.36% of total loans and OREO at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans totaled 1.25% at June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Average total deposits increased $469.1 million or 6.0% to $8.3 billion, and average transaction deposits increased $418.4 million or 6.1%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 87.8%, compared to 87.9% at June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $31.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million or 11.4%, driven by our diversified sources of fee revenue. Other non-interest income increased $4.3 million and included increases in SBA loan income, trust income, Cambr income and swap fee income. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.0 million as the sustained high-interest rate environment has lowered mortgage volume.

Non-interest expense totaled $125.9 million, an increase of $6.6 million or 5.6%, largely due to ongoing investments in technology. Salaries and benefits increased $5.2 million, occupancy and equipment increased $1.9 million and data processing increased $1.5 million. Other intangible assets amortization increased $0.6 million due to our Cambr acquisition in April of 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.4 million in professional fees.

Income tax expense totaled $13.1 million, a decrease of $5.3 million from the same period prior year, driven by lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 18.6% for the first six months of 2024, compared to 20.2%.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 400-0505 using the participant passcode of 1616066 and asking for the NBHC Q2 2024 Earnings Call. The earnings release and a link to the replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “non-interest expense excluding other intangible assets amortization,” “efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization,” “net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax,” “pre-provision net revenue,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: the impact of potential regulatory changes to capital requirements, treatment of investment securities and FDIC deposit insurance levels and costs; our ability to execute our business strategy, including our digital strategy, as well as changes in our business strategy or development plans; business and economic conditions; effects of any potential government shutdowns; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business, including increased competition for deposits due to prevailing market interest rates and banking sector volatility; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; changes in the fair value of our investment securities due to market conditions outside of our control; financial or reputational impacts associated with the increased prevalence of fraud or other financial crimes; with respect to our mortgage business, the inability to negotiate fees with investors for the purchase of our loans or our obligation to indemnify purchasers or repurchase related loans if the loans fail to meet certain criteria, or higher rate of delinquencies and defaults as a result of the geographic concentration of our servicing portfolio; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, obtain regulatory approval for, and consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; our ability to integrate acquisitions or consolidations and to achieve synergies, operating efficiencies and/or other expected benefits within expected timeframes, or at all, or within expected cost projections, and to preserve the goodwill of acquired financial institutions; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third-party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security, including those that could result in disclosure or misuse of confidential or proprietary client or other information; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the competition for, and composition of, such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; regulatory and financial impacts associated with the Company growing to over $10 billion in consolidated assets; increases in claims and litigation related to our fiduciary responsibilities in connection with our trust and wealth management business; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) and other accounting standard setters; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance, or the effects of changes in tax laws on our deferred tax assets; the effects of tax legislation, including the potential of future increases to prevailing tax rules, or challenges to our positions; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments, including, but not limited to, changes in regulation that affect the fees that we charge, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other government inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations, reviews or other inquiries, and changes in regulations that apply to us as a Colorado state-chartered bank and a Wyoming state-chartered bank; technological changes, including with respect to the advancement of artificial intelligence; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, including in the digital technology space our digital solution 2UniFi; changes in our management personnel and the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from our bank subsidiaries; changes in estimates of future credit reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; financial, reputational, or strategic risks associated with our investments in financial technology companies and initiatives; widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally or on us or our counterparties specifically; a cybersecurity incident, data breach or a failure of a key information technology system; impact of reputational risk; other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the Company’s reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Analysts/Institutional Investors :

Emily Gooden, Investor Relations Director, (720) 554-6640, ir@nationalbankholdings.com

Aldis Birkans, Chief Financial Officer, (720) 529-3314, ir@nationalbankholdings.com

Media :

Jody Soper, Chief Marketing Officer, (303) 784-5925, Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total interest and dividend income $ 132,447 $ 131,732 $ 121,069 $ 264,179 $ 234,602 Total interest expense 48,873 47,702 31,285 96,575 49,929 Net interest income 83,574 84,030 89,784 167,604 184,673 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,711 1,692 1,442 3,403 2,857 Net interest income FTE(1) 85,285 85,722 91,226 171,007 187,530 Provision expense for credit losses 2,776 — 1,700 2,776 2,600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE(1) 82,509 85,722 89,526 168,231 184,930 Non-interest income: Service charges 4,295 4,391 4,444 8,686 8,545 Bank card fees 4,882 4,578 5,091 9,460 9,728 Mortgage banking income 3,296 2,655 3,710 5,951 6,926 Other non-interest income 1,556 6,070 578 7,626 3,289 Total non-interest income 14,029 17,694 13,823 31,723 28,488 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 36,933 36,520 35,215 73,453 68,204 Occupancy and equipment 10,120 9,941 9,126 20,061 18,199 Professional fees 1,706 1,646 3,146 3,352 5,736 Data processing 4,117 4,066 2,959 8,183 6,711 Other non-interest expense 8,222 8,653 8,528 16,875 17,053 Other intangible assets amortization 1,977 2,008 2,007 3,985 3,370 Total non-interest expense 63,075 62,834 60,981 125,909 119,273 Income before income taxes FTE(1) 33,463 40,582 42,368 74,045 94,145 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,711 1,692 1,442 3,403 2,857 Income before income taxes 31,752 38,890 40,926 70,642 91,288 Income tax expense 5,617 7,499 8,369 13,116 18,448 Net income $ 26,135 $ 31,391 $ 32,557 $ 57,526 $ 72,840 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.68 $ 0.82 $ 0.86 $ 1.51 $ 1.92 Earnings per share - diluted 0.68 0.82 0.85 1.50 1.91

(1 ) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,993 $ 292,931 $ 190,826 $ 323,832 Investment securities available-for-sale 691,076 685,666 628,829 659,347 Investment securities held-to-maturity 554,686 570,850 585,052 619,400 Non-marketable securities 72,987 73,439 90,477 88,849 Loans 7,722,153 7,569,052 7,698,758 7,414,357 Allowance for credit losses (96,457 ) (97,607 ) (97,947 ) (92,581 ) Loans, net 7,625,696 7,471,445 7,600,811 7,321,776 Loans held for sale 18,787 14,065 18,854 25,172 Other real estate owned 1,526 4,064 4,088 3,458 Premises and equipment, net 177,456 168,956 162,733 147,853 Goodwill 306,043 306,043 306,043 306,043 Intangible assets, net 62,356 64,212 66,025 74,914 Other assets 315,245 315,805 297,326 301,313 Total assets $ 9,970,851 $ 9,967,476 $ 9,951,064 $ 9,871,957 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,229,432 $ 2,292,917 $ 2,361,367 $ 2,628,942 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,420,942 1,427,856 1,480,042 1,324,292 Savings and money market 3,703,810 3,801,013 3,367,012 3,183,355 Total transaction deposits 7,354,184 7,521,786 7,208,421 7,136,589 Time deposits 1,022,741 995,976 981,970 984,269 Total deposits 8,376,925 8,517,762 8,190,391 8,120,858 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,465 19,577 19,627 21,422 Long-term debt 54,356 54,278 54,200 54,045 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 35,000 — 340,000 385,000 Other liabilities 237,461 144,029 134,039 143,298 Total liabilities 8,723,207 8,735,646 8,738,257 8,724,623 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 515 515 515 515 Additional paid in capital 1,161,804 1,163,773 1,162,269 1,158,727 Retained earnings 469,630 454,211 433,126 384,094 Treasury stock (303,880 ) (306,460 ) (306,702 ) (307,388 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (80,425 ) (80,209 ) (76,401 ) (88,614 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,247,644 1,231,830 1,212,807 1,147,334 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,970,851 $ 9,967,476 $ 9,951,064 $ 9,871,957 SHARE DATA Average basic shares outstanding 38,210,869 38,031,358 38,013,791 37,957,287 Average diluted shares outstanding 38,372,777 38,188,480 38,162,538 38,107,326 Ending shares outstanding 37,899,453 37,806,148 37,784,851 37,719,026 Common book value per share $ 32.92 $ 32.58 $ 32.10 $ 30.42 Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP) 23.74 23.32 22.77 20.95 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss(1) (non-GAAP) 25.86 25.44 24.79 23.30 CAPITAL RATIOS Average equity to average assets 12.57% 12.40% 11.97% 11.78% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.35% 9.17% 8.96% 8.30% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.20% 9.99% 9.74% 9.15% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.41% 12.35% 11.89% 11.08% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.41% 12.35% 11.89% 11.08% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.32% 14.30% 13.80% 12.95%

(1 ) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)



Period End Loan Balances by Type June 30, 2024vs. March 31, 2024% Change June 30, 2024vs. June 30, 2023% Change June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Originated: Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 1,906,095 $ 1,777,328 7.2 % $ 1,788,714 6.6 % Municipal and non-profit 1,063,706 1,062,287 0.1 % 1,022,414 4.0 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 921,122 875,303 5.2 % 710,508 29.6 % Food and agribusiness 248,401 241,654 2.8 % 263,086 (5.6 )% Total commercial 4,139,324 3,956,572 4.6 % 3,784,722 9.4 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,116,424 1,092,780 2.2 % 1,043,999 6.9 % Residential real estate 923,313 923,103 0.0 % 877,907 5.2 % Consumer 14,385 14,936 (3.7 )% 16,979 (15.3 )% Total originated 6,193,446 5,987,391 3.4 % 5,723,607 8.2 % Acquired: Commercial: Commercial and industrial 124,104 132,532 (6.4 )% 163,139 (23.9 )% Municipal and non-profit 288 294 (2.0 )% 310 (7.1 )% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 232,890 234,486 (0.7 )% 245,605 (5.2 )% Food and agribusiness 48,061 57,896 (17.0 )% 62,918 (23.6 )% Total commercial 405,343 425,208 (4.7 )% 471,972 (14.1 )% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 752,040 767,419 (2.0 )% 847,946 (11.3 )% Residential real estate 369,003 387,101 (4.7 )% 367,998 0.3 % Consumer 2,321 1,933 20.1 % 2,834 (18.1 )% Total acquired 1,528,707 1,581,661 (3.3 )% 1,690,750 (9.6 )% Total loans $ 7,722,153 $ 7,569,052 2.0 % $ 7,414,357 4.2 %





Loan Fundings(1) Second quarter First quarter Fourth quarter Third quarter Second quarter 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 241,910 $ 53,978 $ 135,954 $ 89,297 $ 111,717 Municipal and non-profit 28,785 14,564 79,650 18,657 39,331 Owner occupied commercial real estate 102,615 35,128 75,631 67,322 62,649 Food and agribusiness 11,040 (7,204 ) 10,646 16,191 6,017 Total commercial 384,350 96,466 301,881 191,467 219,714 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 83,184 73,789 107,738 88,434 99,984 Residential real estate 36,124 29,468 48,925 42,514 40,814 Consumer 1,547 234 1,849 1,689 1,777 Total $ 505,205 $ 199,957 $ 460,393 $ 324,104 $ 362,289

(1 ) Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings (paydowns) under revolving lines of credit were $19,281, ($59,523), $16,954, ($12,877) and $13,766 for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 6,074,199 $ 101,794 6.74 % $ 6,046,849 $ 100,914 6.71 % $ 5,649,623 $ 86,547 6.14 % Acquired loans 1,541,576 23,464 6.12 % 1,611,521 24,289 6.06 % 1,712,118 26,388 6.18 % Loans held for sale 16,862 318 7.59 % 12,017 225 7.53 % 26,572 460 6.94 % Investment securities available-for-sale 802,830 5,101 2.54 % 751,168 4,103 2.18 % 786,643 3,883 1.97 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 564,818 2,419 1.71 % 579,160 2,514 1.74 % 630,547 2,808 1.78 % Other securities 25,093 377 6.01 % 35,036 616 7.03 % 49,093 914 7.45 % Interest earning deposits 92,388 685 2.98 % 91,579 763 3.35 % 144,391 1,511 4.20 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 9,117,766 $ 134,158 5.92 % $ 9,127,330 $ 133,424 5.88 % $ 8,998,987 $ 122,511 5.46 % Cash and due from banks $ 100,165 $ 102,583 $ 109,948 Other assets 771,475 756,230 746,864 Allowance for credit losses (97,741 ) (97,882 ) (90,636 ) Total assets $ 9,891,665 $ 9,888,261 $ 9,765,163 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 5,109,924 $ 39,681 3.12 % $ 4,947,811 $ 36,413 2.96 % $ 4,282,972 $ 20,100 1.88 % Time deposits 1,015,371 8,536 3.38 % 990,041 7,584 3.08 % 981,201 5,043 2.06 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 17,449 5 0.12 % 18,929 6 0.13 % 20,264 5 0.10 % Long-term debt 54,307 518 3.84 % 54,229 518 3.84 % 53,997 518 3.85 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,505 133 5.63 % 228,236 3,181 5.61 % 435,713 5,619 5.17 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,206,556 $ 48,873 3.17 % $ 6,239,246 $ 47,702 3.07 % $ 5,774,147 $ 31,285 2.17 % Demand deposits $ 2,254,454 $ 2,280,997 $ 2,701,306 Other liabilities 187,499 141,735 138,936 Total liabilities 8,648,509 8,661,978 8,614,389 Shareholders' equity 1,243,156 1,226,283 1,150,774 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,891,665 $ 9,888,261 $ 9,765,163 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 85,285 $ 85,722 $ 91,226 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 2.75 % 2.81 % 3.29 % Net interest earning assets $ 2,911,210 $ 2,888,084 $ 3,224,840 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.76 % 3.78 % 4.07 % Average transaction deposits $ 7,364,378 $ 7,228,808 $ 6,984,278 Average total deposits 8,379,749 8,218,849 7,965,479 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 146.91 % 146.29 % 155.85 %

(1 ) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2 ) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,711, $1,692 and $1,442 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 6,060,524 $ 202,708 6.73 % $ 5,582,536 $ 165,715 5.99 % Acquired loans 1,576,548 47,753 6.09 % 1,741,508 53,411 6.18 % Loans held for sale 14,440 543 7.56 % 24,176 806 6.72 % Investment securities available-for-sale 776,999 9,204 2.37 % 798,385 7,872 1.97 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 571,989 4,933 1.72 % 638,552 5,679 1.78 % Other securities 30,065 993 6.61 % 50,223 1,812 7.22 % Interest earning deposits 91,983 1,448 3.17 % 115,750 2,164 3.77 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 9,122,548 $ 267,582 5.90 % $ 8,951,130 $ 237,459 5.35 % Cash and due from banks $ 101,374 $ 114,254 Other assets 763,853 717,563 Allowance for credit losses (97,812 ) (90,235 ) Total assets $ 9,889,963 $ 9,692,712 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 5,028,868 $ 76,094 3.04 % $ 4,026,015 $ 27,859 1.40 % Time deposits 1,002,706 16,120 3.23 % 952,023 8,333 1.77 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 18,189 11 0.12 % 20,155 11 0.11 % Long-term debt 54,268 1,036 3.84 % 53,958 1,036 3.87 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 118,871 3,314 5.61 % 516,326 12,690 4.96 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,222,902 $ 96,575 3.12 % $ 5,568,477 $ 49,929 1.81 % Demand deposits $ 2,267,725 $ 2,852,137 Other liabilities 164,617 137,065 Total liabilities 8,655,244 8,557,679 Shareholders' equity 1,234,719 1,135,033 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,889,963 $ 9,692,712 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 171,007 $ 187,530 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 2.78 % 3.54 % Net interest earning assets $ 2,899,646 $ 3,382,653 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.77 % 4.22 % Average transaction deposits $ 7,296,593 $ 6,878,152 Average total deposits 8,299,299 7,830,175 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 146.60 % 160.75 %

(1 ) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2 ) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $3,403 and $2,857 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)



Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 97,607 $ 97,947 $ 90,343 Charge-offs (4,605 ) (278 ) (354 ) Recoveries 499 188 42 Provision expense (release) for credit losses 2,956 (250 ) 2,550 Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 96,457 $ 97,607 $ 92,581 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period 0.22% 0.00% 0.02% Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end 1.25% 1.29% 1.25% Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end 370.18% 272.52% 276.25% Total loans $ 7,722,153 $ 7,569,052 $ 7,414,357 Average total loans during the period 7,582,506 7,632,635 7,338,585 Total non-performing loans 26,057 35,817 33,514





Past Due and Non-accrual Loans June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 27,159 $ 3,495 $ 7,261 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest 3,498 1 246 Non-accrual loans 26,057 35,817 33,514 Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 56,714 $ 39,313 $ 41,021 Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans 0.38% 0.47% 0.46%





Asset Quality Data June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Non-performing loans $ 26,057 $ 35,817 $ 33,514 OREO 1,526 4,064 3,458 Total non-performing assets $ 27,583 $ 39,881 $ 36,972 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.34% 0.47% 0.45% Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.36% 0.53% 0.50%





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Key Metrics(1) As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 1.06% 1.28% 1.34% 1.17% 1.52% Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.17% 1.39% 1.45% 1.28% 1.63% Return on average equity 8.46% 10.30% 11.35% 9.37% 12.94% Return on average tangible common equity(2) 12.44% 15.14% 17.24% 13.77% 19.05% Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 92.18% 88.86% 91.30% 92.18% 91.30% Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 26.61% 26.92% 32.37% 26.61% 32.37% Net interest margin(3) 3.69% 3.70% 4.00% 3.69% 4.16% Net interest margin FTE(2)(3) 3.76% 3.78% 4.07% 3.77% 4.22% Interest rate spread FTE(2)(4) 2.75% 2.81% 3.29% 2.78% 3.54% Yield on earning assets(5) 5.84% 5.80% 5.40% 5.82% 5.29% Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(5) 5.92% 5.88% 5.46% 5.90% 5.35% Cost of interest bearing liabilities 3.17% 3.07% 2.17% 3.12% 1.81% Cost of deposits 2.31% 2.15% 1.27% 2.23% 0.93% Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2) 14.13% 17.11% 13.16% 15.65% 13.19% Non-interest expense to average assets 2.56% 2.56% 2.50% 2.56% 2.48% Efficiency ratio 64.62% 61.77% 58.86% 63.17% 55.95% Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE(2) 61.52% 58.82% 56.14% 60.14% 53.65% Pre-provision net revenue $ 34,528 $ 38,890 $ 42,626 $ 73,418 $ 93,888 Pre-provision net revenue FTE(2) 36,239 40,582 44,068 76,821 96,745 Total Loans Asset Quality Data (6)(7)(8) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.34% 0.47% 0.45% 0.34% 0.45% Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.36% 0.53% 0.50% 0.36% 0.50% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25% 1.29% 1.25% 1.25% 1.25% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 370.18% 272.52% 276.25% 370.18% 276.25% Net charge-offs to average loans 0.22% 0.00% 0.02% 0.11% 0.02%

(1 ) Ratios are annualized. (2 ) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below. (3 ) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (4 ) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. (5 ) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets. (6 ) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and modified loans on non-accrual. (7 ) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned. (8 ) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Tangible Common Book Value Ratios June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,247,644 $ 1,231,830 $ 1,212,807 $ 1,147,334 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (360,732 ) (362,709 ) (364,716 ) (368,732 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 12,871 12,539 12,208 11,544 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 899,783 $ 881,660 $ 860,299 $ 790,146 Total assets $ 9,970,851 $ 9,967,476 $ 9,951,064 $ 9,871,957 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (360,732 ) (362,709 ) (364,716 ) (368,732 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 12,871 12,539 12,208 11,544 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,622,990 $ 9,617,306 $ 9,598,556 $ 9,514,769 Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.51% 12.36% 12.19% 11.62% Less: impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, net (3.16)% (3.19)% (3.23)% (3.32)% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.35% 9.17% 8.96% 8.30% Tangible common book value per share calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 899,783 $ 881,660 $ 860,299 $ 790,146 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 37,899,453 37,806,148 37,784,851 37,719,026 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.74 $ 23.32 $ 22.77 $ 20.95 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 899,783 $ 881,660 $ 860,299 $ 790,146 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax 80,425 80,209 76,401 88,614 Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP) 980,208 961,869 936,700 878,760 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 37,899,453 37,806,148 37,784,851 37,719,026 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 25.86 $ 25.44 $ 24.79 $ 23.30





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 26,135 $ 31,391 $ 32,557 $ 57,526 $ 72,840 Add: impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax 1,516 1,534 1,546 3,055 2,596 Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) $ 27,651 $ 32,925 $ 34,103 $ 60,581 $ 75,436 Average assets $ 9,891,665 $ 9,888,261 $ 9,765,163 $ 9,889,963 $ 9,692,712 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (349,030 ) (351,383 ) (357,446 ) (350,040 ) (336,420 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,542,635 $ 9,536,878 $ 9,407,717 $ 9,539,923 $ 9,356,292 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,243,156 $ 1,226,283 $ 1,150,774 $ 1,234,719 $ 1,135,033 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (349,030 ) (351,383 ) (357,446 ) (350,040 ) (336,420 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 894,126 $ 874,900 $ 793,328 $ 884,679 $ 798,613 Return on average assets 1.06% 1.28% 1.34% 1.17% 1.52% Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.17% 1.39% 1.45% 1.28% 1.63% Return on average equity 8.46% 10.30% 11.35% 9.37% 12.94% Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.44% 15.14% 17.24% 13.77% 19.05%





Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin As of and for the three months ended As of and for the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 132,447 $ 131,732 $ 121,069 $ 264,179 $ 234,602 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,711 1,692 1,442 3,403 2,857 Interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 134,158 $ 133,424 $ 122,511 $ 267,582 $ 237,459 Net interest income $ 83,574 $ 84,030 $ 89,784 $ 167,604 $ 184,673 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,711 1,692 1,442 3,403 2,857 Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 85,285 $ 85,722 $ 91,226 $ 171,007 $ 187,530 Average earning assets $ 9,117,766 $ 9,127,330 $ 8,998,987 $ 9,122,548 $ 8,951,130 Yield on earning assets 5.84% 5.80% 5.40% 5.82% 5.29% Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP) 5.92% 5.88% 5.46% 5.90% 5.35% Net interest margin 3.69% 3.70% 4.00% 3.69% 4.16% Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP) 3.76% 3.78% 4.07% 3.77% 4.22%



