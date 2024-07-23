P10 to Host Investor Day on September 19, 2024

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) (the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, will host an Investor Day in New York on Thursday, September 19, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



During the event, P10’s management team and affiliated managers will provide an in-depth presentation of the Company’s strategic vision, investment strategies, growth levers, and financial outlook. The formal presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, with the webcast portion of the event concluding by approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay will be made available following the conclusion of the event.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2024, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,600 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

P10 Investor Contact:

info@p10alts.com

P10 Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

jclarkson@prosek.com