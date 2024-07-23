FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q2’24 Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ (228,205 ) Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share $ (2.26 ) Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share $ (2.26 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 213,904 _______________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.





Second Quarter 2024 Dividends

On July 23, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, payable on August 20, 2024 to the holders of record on August 12, 2024.

Additionally, on July 23, 2024, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, payable on September 16, 2024 to the holders of record on September 6, 2024.

Business Highlights

Aerospace Products reaches new Adjusted EBITDA high of $91.2mm for Q2. (1)

FTAI has inducted 20 V2500 engines year to date and expects to induct an additional 30 by year end.

FTAI’s Module Factory™ now has over 50 active customers worldwide.

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company's website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company's website.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Exhibit – Financial Statements

FTAI AVIATION LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Lease income $ 70,754 $ 59,541 $ 123,915 $ 115,519 Maintenance revenue 51,187 42,065 96,977 77,206 Asset sales revenue 72,433 76,836 111,040 185,527 Aerospace products revenue 245,200 92,725 434,257 177,838 Other revenue 4,020 3,178 4,099 10,973 Total revenues 443,594 274,345 770,288 567,063 Expenses Cost of sales 205,857 104,532 348,661 250,202 Operating expenses 29,099 24,797 54,416 47,331 General and administrative 2,969 3,188 6,652 7,255 Acquisition and transaction expenses 8,019 2,672 14,198 5,934 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 3,554 5,563 8,449 8,560 Internalization fee to affiliate 300,000 — 300,000 — Depreciation and amortization 56,691 38,514 106,611 79,440 Asset impairment — — 962 1,220 Interest expense 55,196 38,499 102,903 77,791 Total expenses 661,385 217,765 942,852 477,733 Other (expense) income Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (694 ) (380 ) (1,361 ) (1,715 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (13,920 ) — (13,920 ) — Other (expense) income (498 ) 408 136 416 Total other (expense) income (15,112 ) 28 (15,145 ) (1,299 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (232,903 ) 56,608 (187,709 ) 88,031 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (13,033 ) 1,855 (7,461 ) 3,881 Net (loss) income (219,870 ) 54,753 (180,248 ) 84,150 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 8,335 8,335 16,670 15,126 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (228,205 ) $ 46,418 $ (196,918 ) $ 69,024 (Loss) Earnings per share: Basic $ (2.26 ) $ 0.47 $ (1.96 ) $ 0.69 Diluted $ (2.26 ) $ 0.46 $ (1.96 ) $ 0.69 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 100,958,524 99,732,179 100,602,214 99,730,223 Diluted 100,958,524 100,462,277 100,602,214 100,314,508





FTAI AVIATION LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,485 $ 90,756 Restricted cash 150 150 Accounts receivable, net 154,051 115,156 Leasing equipment, net 2,202,866 2,032,413 Property, plant, and equipment, net 33,078 45,175 Investments 19,886 22,722 Intangible assets, net 42,138 50,590 Goodwill 4,630 4,630 Inventory, net 373,282 316,637 Other assets 449,686 286,456 Total assets $ 3,449,252 $ 2,964,685 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 128,708 $ 112,907 Debt, net 3,077,596 2,517,343 Maintenance deposits 75,939 65,387 Security deposits 41,536 41,065 Other liabilities 55,906 52,100 Total liabilities $ 3,379,685 $ 2,788,802 Commitments and contingencies Equity Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,211,402 and 100,245,905 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 1,022 $ 1,002 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and 15,920,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 159 159 Additional paid in capital 330,419 255,973 Accumulated deficit (262,033 ) (81,785 ) Shareholders' equity 69,567 175,349 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries — 534 Total equity 69,567 175,883 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,449,252 $ 2,964,685

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023: