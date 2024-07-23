Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • $7.4 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ($0.06 per diluted share)
  • $34.1 million in Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) ($0.25 per diluted share)
  • FFO per diluted share guidance for 2024 updated ($1.04 - $1.07 per diluted share)
  • 97.0% portfolio lease rate at 6/30/24 (increased from 96.4% at 3/31/24)
  • 12.4% increase in same-space cash base rents on new leases in 2Q‘24 (5.8% on renewals)
  • 1.7% increase in same-center cash net operating income (2Q‘24 vs. 2Q‘23)
  • $70.1 million dual grocery-anchored shopping center acquired in 2Q‘24
  • $56.6 million property sold in 3Q‘24
  • $26.0 million mortgage retired (one mortgage remaining at 6/30/24)
  • 98.7% of total gross leasable area unencumbered at 6/30/24
  • 6.6x net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio for 2Q‘24
  • Environmental, Social & Governance annual report issued
  • $0.15 per share cash dividend declared

_____________________________________

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “Demand for space continues to propel our business.   During the first six months of 2024, we have already leased over 776,000 square feet of space. In addition, we continue to consistently drive releasing base rents higher, achieving a 12.4% increase in same-space new leases during the second quarter, representing our 50th consecutive quarter of achieving releasing rent growth.” Tanz added “Looking ahead, given our leasing success thus far, we are on track to post another strong, potentially record-setting year of leasing activity and solid portfolio operational results.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $7.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.   For the six months ended June 30, 2024, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $18.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $18.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

FFO for the second quarter of 2024 was $34.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, as compared to $35.6 million in FFO, or $0.27 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.   FFO for the first six months of 2024 was $72.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, as compared to $69.4 million in FFO, or $0.52 per diluted share for the first six months of 2023. ROIC reports FFO as a supplemental performance measure in accordance with the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

For the second quarter of 2024, same-center net operating income (NOI) was $55.6 million, as compared to $54.7 million in same-center NOI for the second quarter of 2023, representing a 1.7% increase.   For the first six months of 2024, same-center NOI increased 3.7% as compared to same-center NOI for the first six months of 2023.   ROIC reports same-center NOI on a cash basis.   A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to same-center NOI is provided at the end of this press release.

At June 30, 2024, ROIC had total real estate assets (before accumulated depreciation) of approximately $3.5 billion and approximately $1.4 billion of principal debt outstanding, including $164.0 million outstanding on its $600.0 million unsecured credit facility.   For the second quarter of 2024, ROIC’s net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio was 6.6 times.   During the second quarter of 2024, ROIC retired a $26.0 million mortgage.   As a result, ROIC has one mortgage loan currently outstanding, totaling $33.6 million, maturing in October 2025.   At June 30, 2024, 98.7% of ROIC’s total gross leasable area was unencumbered.

ACQUISITION & DISPOSITION SUMMARY

Bressi Ranch Village Center

In April 2024, ROIC acquired Bressi Ranch Village Center for $70.1 million. The property is approximately 116,000 square feet and is anchored by two supermarkets, Trader Joe’s and Stater Brothers Supermarket. The shopping center is part of a master-planned community, located in Carlsbad, California, within the San Diego metropolitan area. The property is currently 98.4% leased.

Subsequent to the second quarter, in July 2024 ROIC sold one property for $56.6 million.

PROPERTY OPERATIONS SUMMARY

At June 30, 2024, ROIC’s portfolio was 97.0% leased.   During the second quarter of 2024, ROIC executed 131 leases, totaling 392,746 square feet, including 40 new leases, totaling 116,651 square feet, achieving a 12.4% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 91 renewed leases, totaling 276,095 square feet, achieving a 5.8% increase in base rent.    ROIC reports same-space comparative base rent on a cash basis.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE SUMMARY

In April 2024, ROIC was selected, for the fourth consecutive year, as a Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation. Specifically, ROIC was awarded 2024 Green Lease Leader “Gold” level designation in recognition of its continued success in collaborating with tenants on energy efficiency, decarbonization, air quality and other environmental and social issues.

In June 2024, ROIC issued its fifth Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) annual report, detailing its ESG achievements during 2023, as well as its ongoing initiatives and goals.   The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The report is available at: https://www.roireit.net/esg

DIVIDEND SUMMARY

On July 10, 2024, ROIC distributed a $0.15 per share cash dividend. On July 23, 2024, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on October 4, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2024.

2024 GUIDANCE SUMMARY

ROIC currently estimates that GAAP net income for 2024 will be within the range of $0.25 to $0.28 per diluted share, and FFO will be within the range of $1.04 to $1.07 per diluted share.

  Year Ended December 31, 2024
  Initial (2/14/24) Current
  Low End High End Low End High End
 (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentage data)
GAAP net income applicable to stockholders $29,400  $45,300  $31,374  $35,336 
Funds From Operations – diluted $136,500  $152,600  $139,360  $143,380 
         
GAAP net income per diluted share $0.24  $0.34  $0.25  $0.28 
Funds From Operations per diluted share $1.03  $1.09  $1.04  $1.07 
         
Key Drivers        
General and administrative expenses $23,000  $22,500  $23,000  $22,500 
Interest expense and other finance expenses $80,000  $78,000  $80,000  $78,000 
Straight-line rent $  $1,500  $600  $1,500 
Amortization of above-market and below-market rent $14,000  $14,000  $14,300  $14,300 
Bad debt $5,000  $3,000  $4,000  $3,000 
Acquisitions (net of dispositions) $100,000  $300,000  $13,500  $13,500 
Equity issued $60,000  $180,000  $  $ 
Same-center NOI growth  1.0%  2.0%  1.0%  2.0%
         

ROIC’s management will discuss guidance, and the underlying assumptions, on ROIC’s July 24, 2024 conference call. ROIC’s guidance is a forward-looking statement and is subject to risks and other factors noted elsewhere in this press release.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2024, ROIC owned 95 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.7 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.


RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
    
 June 30, 2024
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2023
ASSETS   
Real Estate Investments:   
Land$986,857  $967,251 
Building and improvements 2,555,541   2,500,647 
  3,542,398   3,467,898 
Less:  accumulated depreciation 689,352   654,543 
  2,853,046   2,813,355 
Mortgage note receivable 4,647   4,694 
Real Estate Investments, net 2,857,693   2,818,049 
Cash and cash equivalents 2,114   6,302 
Restricted cash    2,116 
Tenant and other receivables, net 59,410   61,193 
Acquired lease intangible assets, net 44,694   42,791 
Prepaid expenses 2,760   3,354 
Deferred charges, net 27,660   27,294 
Other assets 17,199   16,541 
Total assets$3,011,530  $2,977,640 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Liabilities:   
Term loan$199,866  $199,745 
Credit facility 164,000   75,000 
Senior Notes 1,044,523   1,043,593 
Mortgage notes payable 33,648   60,052 
Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 133,561   137,820 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 44,579   50,598 
Tenants’ security deposits 8,571   8,205 
Other liabilities 38,783   39,420 
Total liabilities 1,667,531   1,614,433 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 127,454,354 and 126,904,085 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 13   13 
Additional paid-in capital 1,646,267   1,643,908 
Accumulated dividends in excess of earnings (377,091)  (357,160)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 234   559 
Total Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,269,423   1,287,320 
Non-controlling interests 74,576   75,887 
Total equity 1,343,999   1,363,207 
Total liabilities and equity$3,011,530  $2,977,640 
    


RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenues       
Rental revenue$82,219  $79,630  $166,779  $158,629 
Other income 1,101   2,410   1,871   2,707 
Total revenues 83,320   82,040   168,650   161,336 
        
Operating expenses       
Property operating 14,472   13,581   28,555   27,783 
Property taxes 8,488   8,924   17,048   17,768 
Depreciation and amortization 26,331   25,126   52,600   50,230 
General and administrative expenses 5,682   5,776   11,364   11,096 
Other expense 505   482   657   654 
Total operating expenses 55,478   53,889   110,224   107,531 
        
Operating income 27,842   28,151   58,426   53,805 
Non-operating expenses       
Interest expense and other finance expenses (20,043)  (17,633)  (38,962)  (34,591)
Net income 7,799   10,518   19,464   19,214 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (433)  (589)  (1,080)  (1,143)
Net Income Attributable to Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.$7,366  $9,929  $18,384  $18,071 
        
Earnings per share – basic and diluted$0.06  $0.08  $0.14  $0.14 
        
Dividends per common share$0.15  $0.15  $0.30  $0.30 
        


CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024  2023  2024  2023
Net income attributable to ROIC$7,366 $9,929 $18,384 $18,071
Plus:  Depreciation and amortization 26,331  25,126  52,600  50,230
Funds from operations – basic 33,697  35,055  70,984  68,301
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 433  589  1,080  1,143
Funds from operations – diluted$34,130 $35,644 $72,064 $69,444
        


 SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except number of shopping centers and percentages)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024   2023  $ Change % Change  2024   2023  $ Change % Change
Number of shopping centers included in same-center analysis 92   92        92   92     
Same-center leased rate 97.0%  98.3%   (1.3)%  97.0%  98.3%   (1.3)%
                   
Revenues:                 
 Base rents$57,606  $57,008  $598  1.0% $115,112  $113,229  $1,883  1.7%
 Recoveries from tenants 20,414   19,812   602  3.0%  40,846   39,981   865  2.2%
 Other property income 882   1,289   (407) (31.6)%  1,456   1,409   47  3.3%
 Bad debt (544)  (864)  320  (37.0)%  (1,074)  (1,775)  701  (39.5)%
Total Revenues 78,358   77,245   1,113  1.4%  156,340   152,844   3,496  2.3%
Operating Expenses               
 Property operating expenses 14,549   13,713   836  6.1%  28,567   28,020   547  2.0%
 Property taxes 8,184   8,851   (667) (7.5)%  16,600   17,601   (1,001) (5.7)%
Total Operating Expenses 22,733   22,564   169  0.7%  45,167   45,621   (454) (1.0)%
Same-Center Cash Net Operating Income$55,625  $54,681  $944  1.7% $111,173  $107,223  $3,950  3.7%
                 


SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
GAAP operating income$27,842  $28,151  $58,426  $53,805 
Depreciation and amortization 26,331   25,126   52,600   50,230 
General and administrative expenses 5,682   5,776   11,364   11,096 
Other expense 505   482   657   654 
Straight-line rent (231)  (979)  (423)  (1,326)
Amortization of above-market and below-market rent, net (2,664)  (2,609)  (9,321)  (5,473)
Property revenues and other expenses (1) 68   (564)  129   (566)
Total Company cash NOI 57,533   55,383   113,432   108,420 
Non same-center cash NOI (1,908)  (702)  (2,259)  (1,197)
Same-center cash NOI$55,625  $54,681  $111,173  $107,223 
        

____________________

(1)   Includes anchor lease termination fees, net of contractual amounts, if any, expense and recovery adjustments related to prior periods and other miscellaneous adjustments.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Funds from operations (“FFO”), is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure for REITs that the Company believes when considered with financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, provides additional and useful means to assess its financial performance. FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of REITs, most of which present FFO along with net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper” on FFO published by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from debt restructuring, sales of depreciable property and impairments, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for partnerships and unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company uses cash net operating income (“NOI”) internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the Company’s properties. The Company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the Company’s properties as this measure is not affected by the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, the cost of the Company’s funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to the Company’s ownership of properties. The Company believes the exclusion of these items from operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the Company’s properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the Company’s properties but does not measure the Company’s performance as a whole and is therefore not a substitute for net income or operating income as computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (base rent and recoveries from tenants), less property and related expenses (property operating expenses and property taxes), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles, debt-related expenses and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, acquisition transaction costs, other expense, interest expense, gains and losses from property acquisitions and dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the Company’s cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

