Aledade and eClinicalWorks Partner to Enhance Physician Experience through Ambient Listening Technology

Bethesda, MD and Westborough, MA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, and eClinicalWorks®, the nation’s largest ambulatory cloud electronic health record (EHR), announced today a partnership to improve practice experience through enhanced EHR workflow and connectivity technology.

Through this partnership, practices newly joining Aledade that use eClinicalWorks EHR will gain access to Sunoh.ai, an EHR-agnostic AI-powered scribe that enables physicians to capture and transcribe patient encounters in real-time. The new agreement builds on the in-depth partnership of data exchange and integration that already exists between Aledade and eClinicalWorks – a partnership that nationwide supports more than 400 practices that work with both companies.

“At Aledade, we continuously seek ways to give more time back to our doctors, whether that’s from the innovative products we develop, the technological solutions we offer, or through partnerships with leading-edge companies,” said Rosemary Weldon, chief product officer at Aledade. “We are excited to partner with eClinicalWorks to make AI-enabled scribe services available through Sunoh.ai and to provide independent doctors with another tool to streamline their work.”

Under the partnership, Aledade will offer clinician-level access to Sunoh.ai, which leverages advanced natural language processing algorithms to convert conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation.

“eClinicalWorks is investing significant R&D to improve healthcare delivery. Sunoh.ai, the ambient listening AI technology, is assisting healthcare providers in saving eight to ten hours weekly on clinical documentation,” said Sameer Bhat, co-founder and head of sales and marketing at eClinicalWorks. “We are excited to partner with Aledade, which has a track record of shared savings success and high clinician satisfaction and whose adoption of Sunoh.ai for their practices is a strong affirmation of Sunoh.ai’s value for practicing primary care physicians.”

“As a practicing independent physician, Aledade’s integration with eClinicalWorks has meaningfully enhanced my practic's workflow and allowed us to succeed in value-based care,” said Jeremy Presley, M.D., of Family Practice Associates of Western Kansas, LLC. “Sunoh.ai has streamlined my documentation and added significant time back to my day for patient care, and I’m thrilled that more of my fellow Aledade physicians will now have access to this exciting technology.”

“We are deeply aligned with eClinicalWorks in our service to independent primary care,” said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aledade. “Technology can simplify and supercharge the work of primary care, and we look forward to deepening our partnership with eClinicalWorks to continue to work towards that mutual goal.”

