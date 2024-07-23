Weatherford Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Steven Beringhause as a director with a term expiring at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. His appointment is effective July 23, 2024, and will increase the size of the Company's Board to six members.



Charles M. Sledge, Chairman of the Weatherford Board of Directors, commented, "On behalf of the Board, we welcome Steve to Weatherford’s Board of Directors. We are confident that Steve’s wealth of experience managing leading digital commercial applications will be very valuable to our continued growth and innovation. We look forward to leveraging his insights and leadership as we continue our journey of delivering value to our shareholders."

Girish Saligram, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Weatherford, remarked, "I am excited to welcome Steve to our Board. With his strong engineering and technology background, he brings a blend of technical expertise and strategic vision that will be an enabler as we enhance our differentiated portfolio and propel Weatherford to new heights."

Mr. Beringhause served as a director for Meritor Inc. from December 2019 through its acquisition by Cummins, Inc. in 2022. He has extensive experience managing advanced technology for commercial applications and leading businesses with P&L responsibility due to his many years with Sensata Technologies, a spin-off of Texas Instruments, where he served as the chief technology officer from 2015 through 2020. Mr. Beringhause held the role of Executive Vice President of Performance Sensing from 2013 through 2017, leading Sensata's largest business unit and driving excellent growth and profitability improvement. He joined Sensata's predecessor company, Texas Instruments, in 1988, and held a series of positions of increasing responsibility and oversight in the engineering function, where he helped shift the company's focus to a new range of safety sensors for automotive and commercial vehicle applications. Mr. Beringhause has a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science, both in mechanical engineering, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 19,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 330 operating locations.

